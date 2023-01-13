‘Everything Everywhere All At Once’, ‘Tár’ Lead Dorian Awards Nominations

'Everything Everywhere All at Once'

A24’s Everything Everywhere All at Once scored nine nominations and Focus Features’ Tár followed with seven to lead the way Thursday in film noms for the 14th annual Dorian Awards, bestowed by GALECA: The Society of LGBTQ Entertainment Critics.

The group, which honors the best of film and TV from mainstream to LGBTQIA+-focused fare, also nominated Searchlight’s The Banshees of Inisherin and another A24 pic, Charlotte Wells’ Aftersun, five times each.

The above pics are joined in the group’s Film of the Year category by Universal’s The Fabelmans. Last year, eventual Best Picture Oscar nominee The Power of the Dog won in that category.

The nominations for this year’s LGBTQ Film of the Year are Everything Everywhere, Tár, Roadside Attractions’ Benediction, Universal’s Bros and A24’s The Inspection.

The group will bestow its honors February 23.

Here are the nominees:

Film of the Year

Aftersun (A24)

The Banshees of Inisherin (Searchlight)

Everything Everywhere All at Once (A24)

The Fablemans (Universal)

Tár (Focus Features)

LGBTQ Film of the Year

Benediction (Roadside Attractions)

Bros (Universal)

Everything Everywhere All at Once (A24)

The Inspection (A24)

Tár (Focus Features)

Director(s) of the Year

Todd Field, Tár (Focus Features)

Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once (A24)

Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin (Searchlight)

Sarah Polley, Women Talking (United Artists)

Charlotte Wells, Aftersun (A24)

Screenplay of the Year

Todd Field, Tár (Focus Features)

Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once (A24)

Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin (Searchlight)

Sarah Polley, Women Talking (United Artists)

Charlotte Wells, Aftersun (A24)

Non-English Language Film of the Year

All Quiet on the Western Front (Netflix, Amusement Park)

Close (A24)

Decision to Leave (Mubi, CJ Entertainment)

EO (Sideshow, Janus Films)

RRR (DVV Entertainment, Variance Films)

Unsung Film of the Year

Aftersun (A24)

After Yang (A24)

Benediction (Roadside Attractions)

The Eternal Daughter (A24)

Good Luck to You, Leo Grande (Searchlight)

The Menu (Searchlight)

Emily the Criminal

Film Performance of the Year

Cate Blanchett, Tár (Focus Features)

Austin Butler, Elvis (Warner Bros)

Viola Davis, The Woman King (Sony)

Danielle Deadwyler, Till (United Artists)

Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin (Searchlight)

Brendan Fraser, The Whale (A24)

Mia Goth, Pearl (A24)

Paul Mescal, Aftersun (A24)

Jeremy Pope, The Inspection (A24)

Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once (A24)



Supporting Film Performance of the Year

Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (Disney, Marvel)

Hong Chau, The Whale (A24)

Jaime Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once (A24)

Dolly De Leon, Triangle of Sadness (Neon)

Nina Hoss, Tár (Focus Features)

Stephanie Hsu, Everything Everywhere All at Once (A24)

Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin (Searchlight)

Janelle Monáe, Glass Onion: Knives Out (Netflix)

Keke Palmer, Nope (Universal)

Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once (A24)

Documentary of the Year

All The Beauty and the Bloodshed (Neon)

Fire of Love (Neon, National Geographic)

Good Night Oppy (Amazon Studios)

Moonage Daydream (Neon)

Navalny (Warner Bros)

LGBTQ Documentary of the Year

All the Beauty and the Bloodshed (Neon)

Framing Agnes (Kino Lorber)

Moonage Daydream (Neon)

Nelly & Nadine (Auto Images)

Sirens (Frameline)



Animated Film of the Year

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio (Netflix)

Marcel The Shell with Shoes On (A24)

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish (DreamWorks, Universal)

Turning Red (Disney, Pixar)

Wendell & Wild (Netflix)

Film Music of the Year

Babylon – score by Justin Hurvitz (Paramount)

Elvis – score and music production by Elliott Wheeler; the music of Elvis Presley; various artists (Warner Bros)

RRR – score by M.M. Keeravani (DVV Entertainment, Variance Films)

Tár – score and curation by Hildur Guðnadóttir (Focus Features)

Women Talking – score by Hildur Guðnadóttir (United Artists)

Visually Striking Film of the Year

Avatar: The Way of Water (20th Century)

Babylon (Paramount)

Everything Everywhere All at Once (A24)

Nope (Universal)

RRR (DVV Entertainment, Variance Films)



Campiest Flick of the Year

Babylon (Paramount)

Bodies Bodies Bodies (A24)

Elvis (Warner Bros)

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery (Netflix)

Pearl (A24)

RRR (DVV Entertainment, Variance Films)

Rising Star Award

Austin Butler

Frankie Corio

Stephanie Hsu

Gabriel LaBelle

Jenny Ortega

Jeremy Pope

Wilde Artist Award

To a truly groundbreaking force in film, theater and/or television



Cate Blanchett

Billy Eichner

Janelle Monáe

Keke Palmer

Michelle Yeoh

Timeless Award

For an actor or performer whose exemplary career is marked by character, wisdom and wit; alternates yearly between male and female / non-binary honorees

RuPaul Andre Charles

Nathan Lane

Tom Hanks

Anthony Hopkins

Bill Nighy