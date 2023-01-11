DGA Awards Film Nominations: Steven Spielberg, Martin McDonagh, Todd Field, Joseph Kosinski & The Daniels Vying For Top Prize

The Directors Guild of America has nominated Tár’s Todd Field, Top Gun: Maverick‘s Joseph Kosinski, Everything Everywhere All at Once‘s Daniel Kwan & Daniel Scheinert, The Banshees of Inisherin‘s Martin McDonagh and The Fabelmans’ Steven Spielberg for the top feature film prize at its 75th annual DGA Awards.

While women were shut out of the marquee race, the DGA nominated four for its First-Time Feature Film Prize: Alice Diop (Saint Omer), Audrey Diwan (Happening), Antoneta Alamat Kusijanovic (Murina) and Charlotte Wells (Aftersun). John Patton Ford also is nominated, for Emily the Criminal.

Winners will be announced during the guild’s awards ceremony February 18 at the Beverly Hilton.

“The work recognized this year represents the amazing power of film in the hands of these gifted directors to tell deeply moving stories that profoundly affect us all,” DGA President Lesli Linka Glatter said in a statement. “The recognition by one’s peers in our highly collaborative creative process shows the heart and soul at the core of these films and we congratulate all five nominees for their powerful stories, brilliantly told.

The DGA is a strong predictor of Oscar success historically, missing the eventual Best Director winner only eight times in 74 years. Last year, the guild awarded Jane Campion its top film prize for The Power of the Dog, which marked the latest step on her path to winning Best Director at the Oscars. Maggie Gyllenhaal won for First Time Feature for The Lost Daughter, while Stanley Nelson took the Documentary prize for Attica.

Here are the all nominees for the 75th annual DGA Awards:

OUTSTANDING DIRECTORIAL ACHIEVEMENT IN THEATRICAL FEATURE FILM

TODD FIELD

Tár

(Focus Features)

JOSEPH KOSINSKI

Top Gun: Maverick

(Paramount Pictures)

DANIEL KWAN & DANIEL SCHEINERT

Everything Everywhere All at Once

(A24)

MARTIN MCDONAGH

The Banshees of Inisherin

(Searchlight Pictures)

STEVEN SPIELBERG

The Fabelmans

(Universal Pictures)

OUTSTANDING DIRECTORIAL ACHIEVEMENT OF A FIRST-TIME THEATRICAL FEATURE FILM DIRECTOR

ALICE DIOP

Saint Omer

(Neon Rated)

AUDREY DIWAN

Happening

(IFC Films)

JOHN PATTON FORD

Emily the Criminal

(Roadside Attractions)

ANTONETA ALAMAT KUSIJANOVIC

Murina

(Kino Lorber)