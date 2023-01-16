Critics Choice Awards Winners List – Updating Live

Refresh for updates… Awards Season 2023 continues tonight with the 28th annual Critics Choice Awards being handed out in Los Angeles, and Deadline is updating the winners list live as they are announced. See all 41 categories spanning film and TV below.

So far tonight, Ke Huy Quan continued his awards-season dominance with a Supporting Actor win for A24’s Everything Everywhere All at Once, and Angela Bassett took the Supporting Actress prize for Disney/Marvel’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Netflix’s Glass Onion: A Knives Out Story took the Acting Ensemble and Best Comedy prizes and S.S. Rajamouli’s Indian smash RRR nabbed Best Foreign Language Film and Best Song (“Naatu Naatu”).

The screenplay awards went to Daniel Kwan & Daniel Scheinert for Everything Everywhere All at Once (Original) and Sarah Polley for Women Talking (Adapted).

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio from Netflix took Best Animated Feature.

Everything Everywhere, Glass Onion, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and RRR tonight’s only multiple film winners so far.

On the TV side, Jeremy Allen White won Best Actor in a Comedy Series for FX’s The Bear, and Jean Smart was named Best Actress for HBO Max’s Hacks.

Jennifer Coolidge and Giancarlo Esposito took Supporting Actress and Actor in a Drama Series for HBO’s The White Lotus and AMC’s wrapped Better Call Saul, respectively. As did Coolidge, Amanda Seyfried repeated her Emmy and Golden Globe wins for Hulu’s limited series The Dropout.

Niecy Nash Betts and Paul Walter Hauser won Supporting Actress and Actor in a Limited Series for Netflix’s Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story and Apple TV+’s Black Bird, respectively. Sheryl Lee Ralph and Henry Winkler won the Comedy category for ABC’s Abbott Elementary and HBO’s Barry.

Netflix leads all networks and distributors with four trophies tonight, with A24, Disney, the combined HBO/HBO Max and RRR‘s Variant Films the only other multiple winner so far.

Jeff Bridges was honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award, presented by his The Big Lebowski co-star John Goodman, and Kate Hudson presented the SeeHer Award to Janelle Monáe.

A spate of positive Covid tests this week is preventing the likes of Jamie Lee Curtis and The Banshess of Inisherin stars Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson from hitting tonight’s ceremony at the Fairmont Century Plaza. As a result, all of tonight’s attendees are required to have tested negative for the virus 72 hours prior to the show. It’s the first major awards show of the season to have such a mandate.

A24’s Everything Everywhere All at Once came into the Chelsea Handler-hosted evening with a leading 14 nominations, including five for acting, with Steven Spielberg’s Universal pic The Fabelmans next with 11. Babylon and The Banshees of Inisherin have nine each. All are up for Best Picture, vying against Elvis,

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, RRR, Tár, Women Talking and the two highest-grossing films of 2022: Avatar: The Way of Water and Top Gun: Maverick

At last year’s Critics Choice Awards, Jane Campion picked up Best Director and Best Picture for The Power of the Dog, en route to winning Best Director at the Oscars. But CODA took the marquee prize at the Academy Awards.

Here are the winners so far the 28th annual Critics Choice Awards, followed by the remaining nominees:

WINNERS

BEST ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES

Jean Smart – Hacks (HBO Max)

BEST ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

Jeremy Allen White – The Bear (FX)

BEST ANIMATED FEATURE

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

BEST ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Daniel Radcliffe – Weird: The Al Yankovic Story (The Roku Channel)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Angela Bassett – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Ke Huy Quan – Everything Everywhere All at Once

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

Henry Winkler – Barry (HBO)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES

Sheryl Lee Ralph – Abbott Elementary (ABC)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Paul Walter Hauser – Black Bird (Apple TV+)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Niecy Nash-Betts – Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story (Netflix)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

Giancarlo Esposito – Better Call Saul (AMC)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

Jennifer Coolidge – The White Lotus (HBO)

BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM

RRR

BEST ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Amanda Seyfried – The Dropout (Hulu)

BEST COSTUME DESIGN

Ruth E. Carter – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

BEST SCORE

Hildur Guðnadóttir – Tár

BEST SONG

Naatu Naatu – RRR

BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert – Everything Everywhere All at Once

BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

Sarah Polley – Women Talking

BEST COMEDY

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

BEST ACTING ENSEMBLE

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

BEST YOUNG ACTOR/ACTRESS

Gabriel LaBelle – The Fabelmans

NOMINEES

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

Russell Carpenter – Avatar: The Way of Water

Roger Deakins – Empire of Light

Florian Hoffmeister – Tár

Janusz Kaminski – The Fabelmans

Claudio Miranda – Top Gun: Maverick

Linus Sandgren – Babylon

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN

Hannah Beachler, Lisa K. Sessions – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Rick Carter, Karen O’Hara – The Fabelmans

Dylan Cole, Ben Procter, Vanessa Cole – Avatar: The Way of Water

Jason Kisvarday, Kelsi Ephraim – Everything Everywhere All at Once

Catherine Martin, Karen Murphy, Bev Dunn – Elvis

Florencia Martin, Anthony Carlino – Babylon

BEST EDITING

Tom Cross – Babylon

Eddie Hamilton – Top Gun: Maverick

Stephen Rivkin, David Brenner, John Refoua, James Cameron – Avatar: The Way of Water

Paul Rogers – Everything Everywhere All at Once

Matt Villa, Jonathan Redmond – Elvis

Monika Willi – Tár

BEST HAIR AND MAKEUP

Babylon

The Batman

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Whale

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Batman

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Everything Everywhere All at Once

RRR

Top Gun: Maverick

BEST MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Fresh (Hulu)

Prey (Hulu)

Ray Donovan: The Movie (Showtime)

The Survivor (HBO)

Three Months (Paramount+)

Weird: The Al Yankovic Story (The Roku Channel)

BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE SERIES

1899 (Netflix)

Borgen (Netflix)

Extraordinary Attorney Woo (Netflix)

Garcia! (HBO Max)

The Kingdom Exodus (MUBI)

Kleo (Netflix)

My Brilliant Friend (HBO)

Pachinko (Apple TV+)

Tehran (Apple TV+)

BEST ANIMATED SERIES

Bluey (Disney+)

Bob’s Burgers (Fox)

Genndy Tartakovsky’s Primal (Adult Swim)

Harley Quinn (HBO Max)

Star Trek: Lower Decks (Paramount+)

Undone (Prime Video)

BEST TALK SHOW

The Amber Ruffin Show (Peacock)

Full Frontal with Samantha Bee (TBS)

The Kelly Clarkson Show (NBC)

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO)

Late Night with Seth Meyers (NBC)

Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen (Bravo)

BEST COMEDY SPECIAL

Fortune Feimster: Good Fortune (Netflix)

Jerrod Carmichael: Rothaniel (HBO)

Joel Kim Booster: Psychosexual (Netflix)

Nikki Glaser: Good Clean Filth (HBO)

Norm Macdonald: Nothing Special (Netflix)

Would It Kill You to Laugh? Starring Kate Berlant & John Early (Peacock)

BEST ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

Jeff Bridges – The Old Man (FX)

Sterling K. Brown – This Is Us (NBC)

Diego Luna – Andor (Disney+)

Bob Odenkirk – Better Call Saul (AMC)

Adam Scott – Severance (Apple TV+)

Antony Starr – The Boys (Prime Video)

BEST ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

Christine Baranski – The Good Fight (Paramount+)

Sharon Horgan – Bad Sisters (Apple TV+)

Laura Linney – Ozark (Netflix)

Mandy Moore – This Is Us (NBC)

Kelly Reilly – Yellowstone (Paramount Network)

Zendaya – Euphoria (HBO)

BEST DRAMA SERIES

Andor (Disney+)

Bad Sisters (Apple TV+)

Better Call Saul (AMC)

The Crown (Netflix)

Euphoria (HBO)

The Good Fight (Paramount+)

House of the Dragon (HBO)

Severance (Apple TV+)

Yellowstone (Paramount Network)

BEST LIMITED SERIES

The Dropout (Hulu)

Gaslit (Starz)

The Girl from Plainville (Hulu)

The Offer (Paramount+)

Pam & Tommy (Hulu)

Station Eleven (HBO Max)

This Is Going to Hurt (AMC+)

Under the Banner of Heaven (FX)

BEST DIRECTOR

James Cameron – Avatar: The Way of Water

Damien Chazelle – Babylon

Todd Field – Tár

Baz Luhrmann – Elvis

Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert – Everything Everywhere All at Once

Martin McDonagh – The Banshees of Inisherin

Sarah Polley – Women Talking

Gina Prince-Bythewood – The Woman King

S. S. Rajamouli – RRR

Steven Spielberg – The Fabelmans

BEST ACTOR

Austin Butler – Elvis

Tom Cruise – Top Gun: Maverick

Colin Farrell – The Banshees of Inisherin

Brendan Fraser – The Whale

Paul Mescal – Aftersun

Bill Nighy – Living

BEST ACTRESS

Cate Blanchett – Tár

Viola Davis – The Woman King

Danielle Deadwyler – Till

Margot Robbie – Babylon

Michelle Williams – The Fabelmans

Michelle Yeoh – Everything Everywhere All at Once

BEST PICTURE

Avatar: The Way of Water

Babylon

The Banshees of Inisherin

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Fabelmans

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

RRR

Tár

Top Gun: Maverick

Women Talking