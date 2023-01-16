Critics Choice Awards Winners List – Updating Live

Refresh for updates… Awards Season 2023 continues tonight with the 28th annual Critics Choice Awards being handed out in Los Angeles, and Deadline is updating the winners list live as they are announced. See all 41 categories spanning film and TV below.
So far tonight, Ke Huy Quan continued his awards-season dominance with a Supporting Actor win for A24’s Everything Everywhere All at Once, and Angela Bassett took the Supporting Actress prize for Disney/Marvel’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.
Netflix’s Glass Onion: A Knives Out Story took the Acting Ensemble and Best Comedy prizes and S.S. Rajamouli’s Indian smash RRR nabbed Best Foreign Language Film and Best Song (“Naatu Naatu”).
The screenplay awards went to Daniel Kwan & Daniel Scheinert for Everything Everywhere All at Once (Original) and Sarah Polley for Women Talking (Adapted).
Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio from Netflix took Best Animated Feature.
Everything Everywhere, Glass Onion, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and RRR tonight’s only multiple film winners so far.
On the TV side, Jeremy Allen White won Best Actor in a Comedy Series for FX’s The Bear, and Jean Smart was named Best Actress for HBO Max’s Hacks.
Jennifer Coolidge and Giancarlo Esposito took Supporting Actress and Actor in a Drama Series for HBO’s The White Lotus and AMC’s wrapped Better Call Saul, respectively. As did Coolidge, Amanda Seyfried repeated her Emmy and Golden Globe wins for Hulu’s limited series The Dropout.
Niecy Nash Betts and Paul Walter Hauser won Supporting Actress and Actor in a Limited Series for Netflix’s Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story and Apple TV+’s Black Bird, respectively. Sheryl Lee Ralph and Henry Winkler won the Comedy category for ABC’s Abbott Elementary and HBO’s Barry.
Netflix leads all networks and distributors with four trophies tonight, with A24, Disney, the combined HBO/HBO Max and RRR‘s Variant Films the only other multiple winner so far.
Jeff Bridges was honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award, presented by his The Big Lebowski co-star John Goodman, and Kate Hudson presented the SeeHer Award to Janelle Monáe.
A spate of positive Covid tests this week is preventing the likes of Jamie Lee Curtis and The Banshess of Inisherin stars Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson from hitting tonight’s ceremony at the Fairmont Century Plaza. As a result, all of tonight’s attendees are required to have tested negative for the virus 72 hours prior to the show. It’s the first major awards show of the season to have such a mandate.
A24’s Everything Everywhere All at Once came into the Chelsea Handler-hosted evening with a leading 14 nominations, including five for acting, with Steven Spielberg’s Universal pic The Fabelmans next with 11. Babylon and The Banshees of Inisherin have nine each. All are up for Best Picture, vying against Elvis,
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, RRR, Tár, Women Talking and the two highest-grossing films of 2022: Avatar: The Way of Water and Top Gun: Maverick
At last year’s Critics Choice Awards, Jane Campion picked up Best Director and Best Picture for The Power of the Dog, en route to winning Best Director at the Oscars. But CODA took the marquee prize at the Academy Awards.
Here are the winners so far the 28th annual Critics Choice Awards, followed by the remaining nominees:
WINNERS
BEST ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES
Jean Smart – Hacks (HBO Max)
BEST ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES
Jeremy Allen White – The Bear (FX)
BEST ANIMATED FEATURE
Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
BEST ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION
Daniel Radcliffe – Weird: The Al Yankovic Story (The Roku Channel)
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Angela Bassett – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR
Ke Huy Quan – Everything Everywhere All at Once
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES
Henry Winkler – Barry (HBO)
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES
Sheryl Lee Ralph – Abbott Elementary (ABC)
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION
Paul Walter Hauser – Black Bird (Apple TV+)
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION
Niecy Nash-Betts – Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story (Netflix)
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES
Giancarlo Esposito – Better Call Saul (AMC)
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES
Jennifer Coolidge – The White Lotus (HBO)
BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM
RRR
BEST ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION
Amanda Seyfried – The Dropout (Hulu)
BEST COSTUME DESIGN
Ruth E. Carter – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
BEST SCORE
Hildur Guðnadóttir – Tár
BEST SONG
Naatu Naatu – RRR
BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY
Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert – Everything Everywhere All at Once
BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY
Sarah Polley – Women Talking
BEST COMEDY
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
BEST ACTING ENSEMBLE
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
BEST YOUNG ACTOR/ACTRESS
Gabriel LaBelle – The Fabelmans
NOMINEES
BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY
Russell Carpenter – Avatar: The Way of Water
Roger Deakins – Empire of Light
Florian Hoffmeister – Tár
Janusz Kaminski – The Fabelmans
Claudio Miranda – Top Gun: Maverick
Linus Sandgren – Babylon
BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN
Hannah Beachler, Lisa K. Sessions – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Rick Carter, Karen O’Hara – The Fabelmans
Dylan Cole, Ben Procter, Vanessa Cole – Avatar: The Way of Water
Jason Kisvarday, Kelsi Ephraim – Everything Everywhere All at Once
Catherine Martin, Karen Murphy, Bev Dunn – Elvis
Florencia Martin, Anthony Carlino – Babylon
BEST EDITING
Tom Cross – Babylon
Eddie Hamilton – Top Gun: Maverick
Stephen Rivkin, David Brenner, John Refoua, James Cameron – Avatar: The Way of Water
Paul Rogers – Everything Everywhere All at Once
Matt Villa, Jonathan Redmond – Elvis
Monika Willi – Tár
BEST HAIR AND MAKEUP
Babylon
The Batman
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Elvis
Everything Everywhere All at Once
The Whale
BEST VISUAL EFFECTS
Avatar: The Way of Water
The Batman
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Everything Everywhere All at Once
RRR
Top Gun: Maverick
BEST MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION
Fresh (Hulu)
Prey (Hulu)
Ray Donovan: The Movie (Showtime)
The Survivor (HBO)
Three Months (Paramount+)
Weird: The Al Yankovic Story (The Roku Channel)
BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE SERIES
1899 (Netflix)
Borgen (Netflix)
Extraordinary Attorney Woo (Netflix)
Garcia! (HBO Max)
The Kingdom Exodus (MUBI)
Kleo (Netflix)
My Brilliant Friend (HBO)
Pachinko (Apple TV+)
Tehran (Apple TV+)
BEST ANIMATED SERIES
Bluey (Disney+)
Bob’s Burgers (Fox)
Genndy Tartakovsky’s Primal (Adult Swim)
Harley Quinn (HBO Max)
Star Trek: Lower Decks (Paramount+)
Undone (Prime Video)
BEST TALK SHOW
The Amber Ruffin Show (Peacock)
Full Frontal with Samantha Bee (TBS)
The Kelly Clarkson Show (NBC)
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO)
Late Night with Seth Meyers (NBC)
Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen (Bravo)
BEST COMEDY SPECIAL
Fortune Feimster: Good Fortune (Netflix)
Jerrod Carmichael: Rothaniel (HBO)
Joel Kim Booster: Psychosexual (Netflix)
Nikki Glaser: Good Clean Filth (HBO)
Norm Macdonald: Nothing Special (Netflix)
Would It Kill You to Laugh? Starring Kate Berlant & John Early (Peacock)
BEST ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES
Jeff Bridges – The Old Man (FX)
Sterling K. Brown – This Is Us (NBC)
Diego Luna – Andor (Disney+)
Bob Odenkirk – Better Call Saul (AMC)
Adam Scott – Severance (Apple TV+)
Antony Starr – The Boys (Prime Video)
BEST ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES
Christine Baranski – The Good Fight (Paramount+)
Sharon Horgan – Bad Sisters (Apple TV+)
Laura Linney – Ozark (Netflix)
Mandy Moore – This Is Us (NBC)
Kelly Reilly – Yellowstone (Paramount Network)
Zendaya – Euphoria (HBO)
BEST DRAMA SERIES
Andor (Disney+)
Bad Sisters (Apple TV+)
Better Call Saul (AMC)
The Crown (Netflix)
Euphoria (HBO)
The Good Fight (Paramount+)
House of the Dragon (HBO)
Severance (Apple TV+)
Yellowstone (Paramount Network)
BEST LIMITED SERIES
The Dropout (Hulu)
Gaslit (Starz)
The Girl from Plainville (Hulu)
The Offer (Paramount+)
Pam & Tommy (Hulu)
Station Eleven (HBO Max)
This Is Going to Hurt (AMC+)
Under the Banner of Heaven (FX)
BEST DIRECTOR
James Cameron – Avatar: The Way of Water
Damien Chazelle – Babylon
Todd Field – Tár
Baz Luhrmann – Elvis
Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert – Everything Everywhere All at Once
Martin McDonagh – The Banshees of Inisherin
Sarah Polley – Women Talking
Gina Prince-Bythewood – The Woman King
S. S. Rajamouli – RRR
Steven Spielberg – The Fabelmans
BEST ACTOR
Austin Butler – Elvis
Tom Cruise – Top Gun: Maverick
Colin Farrell – The Banshees of Inisherin
Brendan Fraser – The Whale
Paul Mescal – Aftersun
Bill Nighy – Living
BEST ACTRESS
Cate Blanchett – Tár
Viola Davis – The Woman King
Danielle Deadwyler – Till
Margot Robbie – Babylon
Michelle Williams – The Fabelmans
Michelle Yeoh – Everything Everywhere All at Once
BEST PICTURE
Avatar: The Way of Water
Babylon
The Banshees of Inisherin
Elvis
Everything Everywhere All at Once
The Fabelmans
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
RRR
Tár
Top Gun: Maverick
Women Talking
