Cinema Eye Honors Hand Top Awards To ‘All That Breathes,’ ‘All The Beauty And The Bloodshed’

All That Breathes and All the Beauty and the Bloodshed — the two frontrunners for best documentary at the Oscars — split the top awards at the 16th annual Cinema Eye Honors in New York tonight.

Filmmaker Laura Poitras won Outstanding Direction for her work on All the Beauty and the Bloodshed. But it was All That Breathes, directed by Shaunak Sen, that earned Outstanding Nonfiction Feature, the Cinema Eye Honors’ equivalent to the Oscars’ Best Documentary Feature.

Sen’s film examines the work of Nadeem and Saud – two brothers in Delhi, India – who have devoted their energies to rehabilitating birds of prey like the black kite, which suffer in the polluted air of the metropolis.

“I was just asking Nadeem today how many birds he thinks they would have saved so far,” Sen commented as he accepted the Cinema Eye Honor. “And he just nonchalantly said, ‘26,000.’ It’s almost like this aspect of the film, we almost forget to talk about, the sheer blunt force of the work that they do. So, it’s the greatest honor.”

All That Breathes also won the cinematography award, recognizing the skills of Ben Bernhard, Riju Das and Saumyananda Sahi. The protagonists of the film, Nadeem and Saud, were among the subjects of leading documentaries this past year who were honored as “Unforgettables.” Artist Nan Goldin, the focus of All the Beauty and the Bloodshed, also was named an Unforgettable.

Poitras’s documentary tackles not only Goldin’s exceptional artistic career, but her efforts as part of the group PAIN to shame leading museums and art institutions around the world into cutting ties with the Sackler family, owners of OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma. The Sacklers have been major benefactors of such institutions, cleansing a reputation otherwise soiled by the disastrous impact of OxyContin in triggering the opioid crisis.

“I have to acknowledge the work of PAIN for taking on the Sackler family,” Poitras said as she accepted the directing award. “This film is not possible without Nan Goldin. Nan gives everything to her art and she gave everything to this film. She’s a collaborator, a friend, and I love her. And this is for her.”

‘Nuisance Bear’ The New Yorker

Nuisance Bear won the award for Outstanding Nonfiction Short. Alex Pritz, director of The Territory, won the Outstanding Debut award for his feature about an Indigenous tribe in Brazil’s Amazon rainforest that is trying to protect its lands from illegal miners, farmers and homesteaders.

The Cinema Eye Honors recognize the best in nonfiction filmmaking, including production, cinematography, editing and music composition. Tonight’s ceremony was held at the Museum of the Moving Image in Queens, New York.

