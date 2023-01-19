BAFTA Film Awards Nominations: ‘All Quiet On The Western Front,’ ‘Banshees Of Inisherin’ & ‘Everything Everywhere All At Once’ Lead — The Complete List

Nominations for the 2023 BAFTA Film Awards have been unveiled. Scroll down for the full list.
Leading the way this year is Netflix’s German-language World War I drama All Quiet on the Western Front, with 14 nominations, including Best Film, Director, and Adapted Screenplay nods. All Quiet’s haul equals the previous record set by Ang Lee’s Crouching Tiger Hidden Dragon for the most nominations for a non-English language film in BAFTA history. All Quiet has also clocked the most BAFTA noms for an individual film since The King’s Speech in 2011, which had 14.
Martin McDonagh’s latest tragicomedy, The Banshees Of Inisherin, and Everything Everywhere All at Once from A24, and Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert trail with 10 noms each.
Other leading films include Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis, which nabbed nine nominations, including Best Film and Best Cinematography for Mandy Walker. Tár has five nods, including Best Leading Actress for Cate Blanchett. Aftersun, The Batman, Good Luck to You, Leo Grande, Top Gun: Maverick, and The Whale all clocked four noms.
This year’s list of nominations is fresher and more forward-looking than previous years. In a year that saw new movies by established favorites like Steven Spielberg, James Cameron, and Alejandro González Iñárritu, not many people would have predicted All Quiet on the Western Front and Everything Everywhere All at Once to be among the leading the pack.
In total, 44 feature films are up for prizes this year, and first-time nominees feature heavily across the board. In the performance categories, 14 of the 24 nominees received their first BAFTA Film nomination. These nominees include Ana De Armas (Blonde), Angela Bassett (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever), Austin Butler (Elvis), Colin Farrell (The Banshees of Inisherin), Brendan Fraser (The Whale), Paul Mescal (Aftersun), and Ke Huy Quan (Everything Everywhere All At Once).
Similarly, in the Best Director category, four of the six are first-time Director nominees: Gina Prince-Bythewood (The Woman King), Todd Field (Tár), Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert (Everything Everywhere All At Once), and Edward Berger (All Quiet on the Western Front).
This year’s nominations are relatively spread out amongst the studios, with Netflix out in front, clocking 21 noms. However, in notable omissions, Spielberg’s latest pic, The Fabelmans, wasn’t able to harness its stateside awards momentum following Best Director and Best Picture – Drama Golden Globes wins, only clocking one BAFTA nom in Best Screenplay. Iñárritu’s Bardo is entirely absent from the nominations after being longlisted for Best Film Not in the English Language.
In notable acting notes, Ana de Armas nabbed a Leading Actress nod for her role in Blonde, the film’s sole nomination and Brendan Fraser secured a Leading Actor nom for The Whale. This year the big takeaway in the performance categories is how diverse the nominations are. In leading actress Viola Davis picked up her fourth BAFTA nomination for The Woman King, newcomer Danielle Deadwyler is in for Till, and Michelle Yeoh clocked her first BAFTA nomination in 22 years since Crouching Tiger Hidden Dragon for Everything Everywhere All At Once. Elsewhere, Michael Ward is nominated in Supporting Actor for Empire of Light, Angela Bassett is in Supporting Actress for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and Daryl McCormack is in Leading Actor for Good Luck to You, Leo Grande.
In the past, BAFTA’s acting noms have been the subject of controversy due to a lack of racial diversity. In 2021 all 20 of the acting BAFTA nominees were white. There have also been concerns in previous years about the presence of female directors in the Best Director category. This year, Gina Prince-Bythewood gets her first BAFTA nom for The Woman King.
Over the past three years, BAFTA has implemented vast structural changes, including an expansion of its membership, the introduction of a long-list system in a bid to increase viewership of all the submitted films, and the expansion of the acting and best director categories, which will have shaped these nominations.
Winners will be announced at the 2023 BAFTA Film Awards ceremony, hosted by actor Richard E. Grant on February 19 at the Southbank Centre’s Royal Festival Hall in London.
Full list of 2023 BAFTA Film Awards Nominations:
BEST FILM
ALL QUIET ON THE WESTERN FRONT Malte Grunert
THE BANSHEES OF INISHERIN Graham Broadbent, Pete Czernin, Martin McDonagh
ELVIS Gail Berman, Baz Luhrmann, Catherine Martin, Patrick McCormick, Schuyler Weiss
EVERYTHING EVERYWHERE ALL AT ONCE Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert, Jonathan Wang
TÁR Todd Field, Scott Lambert, Alexandra Milchan
OUTSTANDING BRITISH FILM
AFTERSUN Charlotte Wells, Producer(s) TBC
THE BANSHEES OF INISHERIN Martin McDonagh, Graham Broadbent, Pete Czernin
BRIAN AND CHARLES Jim Archer, Rupert Majendie, David Earl, Chris Hayward
EMPIRE OF LIGHT Sam Mendes, Pippa Harris
GOOD LUCK TO YOU, LEO GRANDE Sophie Hyde, Debbie Gray, Adrian Politowski, Katy Brand
LIVING Oliver Hermanus, Elizabeth Karlsen, Stephen Woolley, Kazuo Ishiguro
ROALD DAHL’S MATILDA THE MUSICAL Matthew Warchus, Tim Bevan, Eric Fellner, Jon Finn, Luke Kelly, Dennis Kelly
SEE HOW THEY RUN Tom George, Gina Carter, Damian Jones, Mark Chappell
THE SWIMMERS Sally El Hosaini, Producer(s) TBC, Jack Thorne
THE WONDER Sebastián Lelio, Ed Guiney, Juliette Howell, Andrew Lowe, Tessa Ross, Alice Birch, Emma Donoghue
OUTSTANDING DEBUT BY A BRITISH WRITER, DIRECTOR OR PRODUCER
AFTERSUN Charlotte Wells (Writer/Director)
BLUE JEAN Georgia Oakley (Writer/Director), Hélène Sifre (Producer)
ELECTRIC MALADY Marie Lidén (Director)
GOOD LUCK TO YOU, LEO GRANDE Katy Brand (Writer)
REBELLION Maia Kenworthy (Director)
FILM NOT IN THE ENGLISH LANGUAGE
ALL QUIET ON THE WESTERN FRONT Edward Berger, Malte Grunert
ARGENTINA, 1985 Santiago Mitre, Producer(s) TBC
CORSAGE Marie Kreutzer
DECISION TO LEAVE Park Chan-wook, Ko Dae-seok
THE QUIET GIRL Colm Bairéad, Cleona Ní Chrualaoí
DOCUMENTARY
ALL THAT BREATHES Shaunak Sen, Teddy Leifer, Aman Mann
ALL THE BEAUTY AND THE BLOODSHED Laura Poitras, Howard Gertler, Nan Goldin, Yoni Golijov, John Lyons
FIRE OF LOVE Sara Dosa, Shane Boris, Ina Fichman
MOONAGE DAYDREAM Brett Morgan
NAVALNY Daniel Roher, Diane Becker, Shane Boris, Melanie Miller, Odessa Rae
ANIMATED FILM
GUILLERMO DEL TORO’S PINOCCHIO Guillermo del Toro, Mark Gustafson, Gary Ungar, Alex Bulkley
MARCEL THE SHELL WITH SHOES ON Dean Fleisher Camp, Andrew Goldman, Elisabeth Holm, Caroline Kaplan, Paul Mezey
PUSS IN BOOTS: THE LAST WISH Joel Crawford, Mark Swift
TURNING RED Domee Shi, Lindsey Collins
DIRECTOR
ALL QUIET ON THE WESTERN FRONT Edward Berger
THE BANSHEES OF INISHERIN Martin McDonagh
DECISION TO LEAVE Park Chan-wook
EVERYTHING EVERYWHERE ALL AT ONCE Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert
TÁR Todd Field
THE WOMAN KING Gina Prince-Bythewood
ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY
THE BANSHEES OF INISHERIN Martin McDonagh
EVERYTHING EVERYWHERE ALL AT ONCE Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert
THE FABELMANS Tony Kushner, Steven Spielberg
TÁR Todd Field
TRIANGLE OF SADNESS Ruben Östlund
ADAPTED SCREENPLAY
ALL QUIET ON THE WESTERN FRONT Edward Berger, Lesley Paterson, Ian Stokell
LIVING Kazuo Ishiguro
THE QUIET GIRL Colm Bairéad
SHE SAID Rebecca Lenkiewicz
THE WHALE Samuel D. Hunter
LEADING ACTRESS
CATE BLANCHETT Tár
VIOLA DAVIS The Woman King
DANIELLE DEADWYLER Till
ANA DE ARMAS Blonde
EMMA THOMPSON Good Luck to You, Leo Grande
MICHELLE YEOH Everything Everywhere All At Once
LEADING ACTOR
AUSTIN BUTLER Elvis
COLIN FARRELL The Banshees of Inisherin
BRENDAN FRASER The Whale
DARYL McCORMACK Good Luck to You, Leo Grande
PAUL MESCAL Aftersun
BILL NIGHY Living
SUPPORTING ACTRESS
ANGELA BASSETT Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
HONG CHAU The Whale
KERRY CONDON The Banshees of Inisherin
DOLLY DE LEON Triangle of Sadness
JAMIE LEE CURTIS Everything Everywhere All At Once
CAREY MULLIGAN She Said
SUPPORTING ACTOR
BRENDAN GLEESON The Banshees of Inisherin
BARRY KEOGHAN The Banshees of Inisherin
KE HUY QUAN Everything Everywhere All At Once
EDDIE REDMAYNE The Good Nurse
ALBRECHT SCHUCH All Quiet on the Western Front
MICHEAL WARD Empire of Light
ORIGINAL SCORE
ALL QUIET ON THE WESTERN FRONT Volker Bertelmann
BABYLON Justin Hurwitz
THE BANSHEES OF INISHERIN Carter Burwell
EVERYTHING EVERYWHERE ALL AT ONCE Son Lux
GUILLERMO DEL TORO’S PINOCCHIO Alexandre Desplat
CASTING
AFTERSUN Lucy Pardee
ALL QUIET ON THE WESTERN FRONT Simone Bär
ELVIS Nikki Barrett, Denise Chamian
EVERYTHING EVERYWHERE ALL AT ONCE Sarah Halley Finn
TRIANGLE OF SADNESS Pauline Hansson
CINEMATOGRAPHY
ALL QUIET ON THE WESTERN FRONT James Friend
THE BATMAN Greig Fraser
ELVIS Mandy Walker
EMPIRE OF LIGHT Roger Deakins
TOP GUN: MAVERICK Claudio Miranda
EDITING
ALL QUIET ON THE WESTERN FRONT Sven Budelmann
THE BANSHEES OF INISHERIN Mikkel E. G. Nielsen
ELVIS Jonathan Redmond, Matt Villa
EVERYTHING EVERYWHERE ALL AT ONCE Paul Rogers
TOP GUN: MAVERICK Eddie Hamilton
PRODUCTION DESIGN
ALL QUIET ON THE WESTERN FRONT Christian M. Goldbreck, Ernestine Hipper
BABYLON Florencia Martin, Anthony Carlino
THE BATMAN James Chinlund, Lee Sandales
ELVIS Catherine Martin, Karen Murphy, Bev Dunn
GUILLERMO DEL TORO’S PINOCCHIO Curt Enderle, Guy Davis
COSTUME DESIGN
ALL QUIET ON THE WESTERN FRONT Lisy Christl
AMSTERDAM J.R. Hawbaker, Albert Wolsky
BABYLON Mary Zophres
ELVIS Catherine Martin
MRS. HARRIS GOES TO PARIS Jenny Beavan
MAKE UP & HAIR
ALL QUIET ON THE WESTERN FRONT Heike Merker
THE BATMAN Naomi Donne, Mike Marino, Zoe Tahir
ELVIS Jason Baird, Mark Coulier, Louise Coulston, Shane Thomas
ROALD DAHL’S MATILDA THE MUSICAL Naomi Donne, Barrie Gower, Sharon Martin
THE WHALE Anne Marie Bradley, Judy Chin, Adrien Morot
SOUND
ALL QUIET ON THE WESTERN FRONT Lars Ginzsel, Frank Kruse, Viktor Prášil, Markus Stemler
AVATAR: THE WAY OF WATER Christopher Boyes, Michael Hedges, Julian Howarth, Gary Summers, Gwendoyln Yates Whittle
ELVIS Michael Keller, David Lee, Andy Nelson, Wayne Pashley
TÁR Deb Adair, Stephen Griffiths, Andy Shelley, Steve Single, Roland Winke
TOP GUN: MAVERICK Chris Burdon, James H. Mather, Al Nelson, Mark Taylor, Mark Weingarten
SPECIAL VISUAL EFFECTS
ALL QUIET ON THE WESTERN FRONT Markus Frank, Kamil Jafar, Viktor Müller, Frank Petzoid
AVATAR: THE WAY OF WATER Richard Baneham, Daniel Barrett, Joe Letteri, Eric Saindon
THE BATMAN Russell Earl, Dan Lemmon, Anders Langlands, Dominic Tuohy
EVERYTHING EVERYWHERE ALL AT ONCE Benjamin Brewer, Ethan Feldbau, Jonathan Kombrinck, Zak Stoltz
TOP GUN: MAVERICK Seth Hill, Scott R. Fisher, Bryan Litson, Ryan Tudhope
BRITISH SHORT ANIMATION
THE BOY, THE MOLE, THE FOX AND THE HORSE Peter Baynton, Charlie Mackesy, Cara Speller, Hannah Minghella
MIDDLE WATCH John Stevenson, Aiesha Penwarden, Giles Healy
YOUR MOUNTAIN IS WAITING Hannah Jacobs, Zoe Muslim, Harriet Gillian
BRITISH SHORT FILM
THE BALLAD OF OLIVE MORRIS Alex Kayode-Kay
BAZIGAGA Jo Ingabire Moys, Stephanie Charmail
BUS GIRL Jessica Henwick, Louise Palmkvist Hansen
A DRIFTING UP Jacob Lee
AN IRISH GOODBYE Tom Berkeley, Ross White
EE RISING STAR AWARD (voted for by the public)
AIMEE LOU WOOD
DARYL McCORMACK
EMMA MACKEY
NAOMI ACKIE
SHEILA ATIM
