BAFTA Film Awards Nominations: ‘All Quiet On The Western Front,’ ‘Banshees Of Inisherin’ & ‘Everything Everywhere All At Once’ Lead — The Complete List

Nominations for the 2023 BAFTA Film Awards have been unveiled. Scroll down for the full list.

Leading the way this year is Netflix’s German-language World War I drama All Quiet on the Western Front, with 14 nominations, including Best Film, Director, and Adapted Screenplay nods. All Quiet’s haul equals the previous record set by Ang Lee’s Crouching Tiger Hidden Dragon for the most nominations for a non-English language film in BAFTA history. All Quiet has also clocked the most BAFTA noms for an individual film since The King’s Speech in 2011, which had 14.

Martin McDonagh’s latest tragicomedy, The Banshees Of Inisherin, and Everything Everywhere All at Once from A24, and Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert trail with 10 noms each.

Other leading films include Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis, which nabbed nine nominations, including Best Film and Best Cinematography for Mandy Walker. Tár has five nods, including Best Leading Actress for Cate Blanchett. Aftersun, The Batman, Good Luck to You, Leo Grande, Top Gun: Maverick, and The Whale all clocked four noms.

This year’s list of nominations is fresher and more forward-looking than previous years. In a year that saw new movies by established favorites like Steven Spielberg, James Cameron, and Alejandro González Iñárritu, not many people would have predicted All Quiet on the Western Front and Everything Everywhere All at Once to be among the leading the pack.

In total, 44 feature films are up for prizes this year, and first-time nominees feature heavily across the board. In the performance categories, 14 of the 24 nominees received their first BAFTA Film nomination. These nominees include Ana De Armas (Blonde), Angela Bassett (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever), Austin Butler (Elvis), Colin Farrell (The Banshees of Inisherin), Brendan Fraser (The Whale), Paul Mescal (Aftersun), and Ke Huy Quan (Everything Everywhere All At Once).

Similarly, in the Best Director category, four of the six are first-time Director nominees: Gina Prince-Bythewood (The Woman King), Todd Field (Tár), Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert (Everything Everywhere All At Once), and Edward Berger (All Quiet on the Western Front).

This year’s nominations are relatively spread out amongst the studios, with Netflix out in front, clocking 21 noms. However, in notable omissions, Spielberg’s latest pic, The Fabelmans, wasn’t able to harness its stateside awards momentum following Best Director and Best Picture – Drama Golden Globes wins, only clocking one BAFTA nom in Best Screenplay. Iñárritu’s Bardo is entirely absent from the nominations after being longlisted for Best Film Not in the English Language.

In notable acting notes, Ana de Armas nabbed a Leading Actress nod for her role in Blonde, the film’s sole nomination and Brendan Fraser secured a Leading Actor nom for The Whale. This year the big takeaway in the performance categories is how diverse the nominations are. In leading actress Viola Davis picked up her fourth BAFTA nomination for The Woman King, newcomer Danielle Deadwyler is in for Till, and Michelle Yeoh clocked her first BAFTA nomination in 22 years since Crouching Tiger Hidden Dragon for Everything Everywhere All At Once. Elsewhere, Michael Ward is nominated in Supporting Actor for Empire of Light, Angela Bassett is in Supporting Actress for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and Daryl McCormack is in Leading Actor for Good Luck to You, Leo Grande.

In the past, BAFTA’s acting noms have been the subject of controversy due to a lack of racial diversity. In 2021 all 20 of the acting BAFTA nominees were white. There have also been concerns in previous years about the presence of female directors in the Best Director category. This year, Gina Prince-Bythewood gets her first BAFTA nom for The Woman King.

Over the past three years, BAFTA has implemented vast structural changes, including an expansion of its membership, the introduction of a long-list system in a bid to increase viewership of all the submitted films, and the expansion of the acting and best director categories, which will have shaped these nominations.

Winners will be announced at the 2023 BAFTA Film Awards ceremony, hosted by actor Richard E. Grant on February 19 at the Southbank Centre’s Royal Festival Hall in London.

Full list of 2023 BAFTA Film Awards Nominations:

BEST FILM

ALL QUIET ON THE WESTERN FRONT Malte Grunert

THE BANSHEES OF INISHERIN Graham Broadbent, Pete Czernin, Martin McDonagh

ELVIS Gail Berman, Baz Luhrmann, Catherine Martin, Patrick McCormick, Schuyler Weiss

EVERYTHING EVERYWHERE ALL AT ONCE Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert, Jonathan Wang

TÁR Todd Field, Scott Lambert, Alexandra Milchan

OUTSTANDING BRITISH FILM

AFTERSUN Charlotte Wells, Producer(s) TBC

THE BANSHEES OF INISHERIN Martin McDonagh, Graham Broadbent, Pete Czernin

BRIAN AND CHARLES Jim Archer, Rupert Majendie, David Earl, Chris Hayward

EMPIRE OF LIGHT Sam Mendes, Pippa Harris

GOOD LUCK TO YOU, LEO GRANDE Sophie Hyde, Debbie Gray, Adrian Politowski, Katy Brand

LIVING Oliver Hermanus, Elizabeth Karlsen, Stephen Woolley, Kazuo Ishiguro

ROALD DAHL’S MATILDA THE MUSICAL Matthew Warchus, Tim Bevan, Eric Fellner, Jon Finn, Luke Kelly, Dennis Kelly

SEE HOW THEY RUN Tom George, Gina Carter, Damian Jones, Mark Chappell

THE SWIMMERS Sally El Hosaini, Producer(s) TBC, Jack Thorne

THE WONDER Sebastián Lelio, Ed Guiney, Juliette Howell, Andrew Lowe, Tessa Ross, Alice Birch, Emma Donoghue

OUTSTANDING DEBUT BY A BRITISH WRITER, DIRECTOR OR PRODUCER

AFTERSUN Charlotte Wells (Writer/Director)

BLUE JEAN Georgia Oakley (Writer/Director), Hélène Sifre (Producer)

ELECTRIC MALADY Marie Lidén (Director)

GOOD LUCK TO YOU, LEO GRANDE Katy Brand (Writer)

REBELLION Maia Kenworthy (Director)

FILM NOT IN THE ENGLISH LANGUAGE

ALL QUIET ON THE WESTERN FRONT Edward Berger, Malte Grunert

ARGENTINA, 1985 Santiago Mitre, Producer(s) TBC

CORSAGE Marie Kreutzer

DECISION TO LEAVE Park Chan-wook, Ko Dae-seok

THE QUIET GIRL Colm Bairéad, Cleona Ní Chrualaoí

DOCUMENTARY

ALL THAT BREATHES Shaunak Sen, Teddy Leifer, Aman Mann

ALL THE BEAUTY AND THE BLOODSHED Laura Poitras, Howard Gertler, Nan Goldin, Yoni Golijov, John Lyons

FIRE OF LOVE Sara Dosa, Shane Boris, Ina Fichman

MOONAGE DAYDREAM Brett Morgan

NAVALNY Daniel Roher, Diane Becker, Shane Boris, Melanie Miller, Odessa Rae

ANIMATED FILM

GUILLERMO DEL TORO’S PINOCCHIO Guillermo del Toro, Mark Gustafson, Gary Ungar, Alex Bulkley

MARCEL THE SHELL WITH SHOES ON Dean Fleisher Camp, Andrew Goldman, Elisabeth Holm, Caroline Kaplan, Paul Mezey

PUSS IN BOOTS: THE LAST WISH Joel Crawford, Mark Swift

TURNING RED Domee Shi, Lindsey Collins

DIRECTOR

ALL QUIET ON THE WESTERN FRONT Edward Berger

THE BANSHEES OF INISHERIN Martin McDonagh

DECISION TO LEAVE Park Chan-wook

EVERYTHING EVERYWHERE ALL AT ONCE Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert

TÁR Todd Field

THE WOMAN KING Gina Prince-Bythewood

ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

THE BANSHEES OF INISHERIN Martin McDonagh

EVERYTHING EVERYWHERE ALL AT ONCE Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert

THE FABELMANS Tony Kushner, Steven Spielberg

TÁR Todd Field

TRIANGLE OF SADNESS Ruben Östlund

ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

ALL QUIET ON THE WESTERN FRONT Edward Berger, Lesley Paterson, Ian Stokell

LIVING Kazuo Ishiguro

THE QUIET GIRL Colm Bairéad

SHE SAID Rebecca Lenkiewicz

THE WHALE Samuel D. Hunter

LEADING ACTRESS

CATE BLANCHETT Tár

VIOLA DAVIS The Woman King

DANIELLE DEADWYLER Till

ANA DE ARMAS Blonde

EMMA THOMPSON Good Luck to You, Leo Grande

MICHELLE YEOH Everything Everywhere All At Once

LEADING ACTOR

AUSTIN BUTLER Elvis

COLIN FARRELL The Banshees of Inisherin

BRENDAN FRASER The Whale

DARYL McCORMACK Good Luck to You, Leo Grande

PAUL MESCAL Aftersun

BILL NIGHY Living

SUPPORTING ACTRESS

ANGELA BASSETT Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

HONG CHAU The Whale

KERRY CONDON The Banshees of Inisherin

DOLLY DE LEON Triangle of Sadness

JAMIE LEE CURTIS Everything Everywhere All At Once

CAREY MULLIGAN She Said

SUPPORTING ACTOR

BRENDAN GLEESON The Banshees of Inisherin

BARRY KEOGHAN The Banshees of Inisherin

KE HUY QUAN Everything Everywhere All At Once

EDDIE REDMAYNE The Good Nurse

ALBRECHT SCHUCH All Quiet on the Western Front

MICHEAL WARD Empire of Light

ORIGINAL SCORE

ALL QUIET ON THE WESTERN FRONT Volker Bertelmann

BABYLON Justin Hurwitz

THE BANSHEES OF INISHERIN Carter Burwell

EVERYTHING EVERYWHERE ALL AT ONCE Son Lux

GUILLERMO DEL TORO’S PINOCCHIO Alexandre Desplat

CASTING

AFTERSUN Lucy Pardee

ALL QUIET ON THE WESTERN FRONT Simone Bär

ELVIS Nikki Barrett, Denise Chamian

EVERYTHING EVERYWHERE ALL AT ONCE Sarah Halley Finn

TRIANGLE OF SADNESS Pauline Hansson

CINEMATOGRAPHY

ALL QUIET ON THE WESTERN FRONT James Friend

THE BATMAN Greig Fraser

ELVIS Mandy Walker

EMPIRE OF LIGHT Roger Deakins

TOP GUN: MAVERICK Claudio Miranda

EDITING

ALL QUIET ON THE WESTERN FRONT Sven Budelmann

THE BANSHEES OF INISHERIN Mikkel E. G. Nielsen

ELVIS Jonathan Redmond, Matt Villa

EVERYTHING EVERYWHERE ALL AT ONCE Paul Rogers

TOP GUN: MAVERICK Eddie Hamilton

PRODUCTION DESIGN

ALL QUIET ON THE WESTERN FRONT Christian M. Goldbreck, Ernestine Hipper

BABYLON Florencia Martin, Anthony Carlino

THE BATMAN James Chinlund, Lee Sandales

ELVIS Catherine Martin, Karen Murphy, Bev Dunn

GUILLERMO DEL TORO’S PINOCCHIO Curt Enderle, Guy Davis

COSTUME DESIGN

ALL QUIET ON THE WESTERN FRONT Lisy Christl

AMSTERDAM J.R. Hawbaker, Albert Wolsky

BABYLON Mary Zophres

ELVIS Catherine Martin

MRS. HARRIS GOES TO PARIS Jenny Beavan

MAKE UP & HAIR

ALL QUIET ON THE WESTERN FRONT Heike Merker

THE BATMAN Naomi Donne, Mike Marino, Zoe Tahir

ELVIS Jason Baird, Mark Coulier, Louise Coulston, Shane Thomas

ROALD DAHL’S MATILDA THE MUSICAL Naomi Donne, Barrie Gower, Sharon Martin

THE WHALE Anne Marie Bradley, Judy Chin, Adrien Morot

SOUND

ALL QUIET ON THE WESTERN FRONT Lars Ginzsel, Frank Kruse, Viktor Prášil, Markus Stemler

AVATAR: THE WAY OF WATER Christopher Boyes, Michael Hedges, Julian Howarth, Gary Summers, Gwendoyln Yates Whittle

ELVIS Michael Keller, David Lee, Andy Nelson, Wayne Pashley

TÁR Deb Adair, Stephen Griffiths, Andy Shelley, Steve Single, Roland Winke

TOP GUN: MAVERICK Chris Burdon, James H. Mather, Al Nelson, Mark Taylor, Mark Weingarten

SPECIAL VISUAL EFFECTS

ALL QUIET ON THE WESTERN FRONT Markus Frank, Kamil Jafar, Viktor Müller, Frank Petzoid

AVATAR: THE WAY OF WATER Richard Baneham, Daniel Barrett, Joe Letteri, Eric Saindon

THE BATMAN Russell Earl, Dan Lemmon, Anders Langlands, Dominic Tuohy

EVERYTHING EVERYWHERE ALL AT ONCE Benjamin Brewer, Ethan Feldbau, Jonathan Kombrinck, Zak Stoltz

TOP GUN: MAVERICK Seth Hill, Scott R. Fisher, Bryan Litson, Ryan Tudhope

BRITISH SHORT ANIMATION

THE BOY, THE MOLE, THE FOX AND THE HORSE Peter Baynton, Charlie Mackesy, Cara Speller, Hannah Minghella

MIDDLE WATCH John Stevenson, Aiesha Penwarden, Giles Healy

YOUR MOUNTAIN IS WAITING Hannah Jacobs, Zoe Muslim, Harriet Gillian



BRITISH SHORT FILM

THE BALLAD OF OLIVE MORRIS Alex Kayode-Kay

BAZIGAGA Jo Ingabire Moys, Stephanie Charmail

BUS GIRL Jessica Henwick, Louise Palmkvist Hansen

A DRIFTING UP Jacob Lee

AN IRISH GOODBYE Tom Berkeley, Ross White

EE RISING STAR AWARD (voted for by the public)

AIMEE LOU WOOD

DARYL McCORMACK

EMMA MACKEY

NAOMI ACKIE

SHEILA ATIM