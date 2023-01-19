BAFTA Film Awards Nominations: How To Watch Online

Nominations for the EE British Academy Film Awards will be unveiled Thursday in London via a livestream that begins at 12 GMT/4 AM PST.

Actors Hayley Atwell and Toheeb Jimoh will reveal nominations from BAFTA headquarters at 195 Piccadilly.

Among frontrunners for awards are Netflix’s German-language World War I drama All Quiet on the Western Front, which was longlisted in 15 categories, and Martin McDonagh’s tragicomedy The Banshees of Inisherin, which landed on 14 lists.

All Quiet’s longlist showing is the largest haul a non-English language film has achieved during BAFTA’s longlist voting stage, which was first launched in 2021.

The BAFTA ceremony will take place February 19 at the Southbank Centre’s Royal Festival Hall in London and will be broadcast on BBC One and iPlayer in the UK. Actor Richard E. Grant has been set as the host, while British presenter Alison Hammond will lead the BAFTA studio, a new behind-the-scenes stream launched for this year’s ceremony.

This year’s ceremony will be the first held at the Royal Festival Hall. The BAFTAs were previously staged at London’s Royal Albert Hall.

Also new this year, the ceremony will culminate in a live broadcast of the final four categories for the first time in BAFTA history. In previous years, the event has been pre-recorded and broadcast with a delay.

