‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Wins Best Picture At AARP Movies For Grownups Awards

Paramount’s newly minted Oscar Best Picture nominee Top Gun: Maverick won Best Picture at the AARP Movies for Grownups Awards, held Saturday at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel.
The Tom Cruise-starring sequel beat out competition for the group’s marquee award that included fellow Oscar nominees in Warner Bros’ Elvis, A24’s Everything Everywhere All at Once, Universal/Amblin’s The Fabelmans, Focus Features’ Tár and Orion/UAR’s Women Talking as well as Sony’s The Woman King.
Elvis‘ Baz Luhrmann won the Best Director award and the film took the Best Time Capsule award, giving it the most wins on the night of any movie.
Michelle Yeoh (Everything Everywhere All at Once) and Brendan Fraser (The Whale) won the top actress and actor prize, respectively.
In the TV categories, FX’s The Old Man won Best TV Series while the drama’s star Jeff Bridges won Best TV Actor. Emmy winner Sheryl Lee Ralph won Best TV Actress for ABC’s Abbott Elementary.
The AARP, which with its awards aims to spotlight films and shows that speak directly to the 50-plus audience, also bestowed its Career Achievement Award tonight on Jamie Lee Curtis.
The ceremony, hosted tonight by Alan Cumming, will air February 17 at 9 p.m. ET on PBS’ Great Performances, the PBS website and app.
Here is the full winners list:
MOTION PICTURES
Best Picture/Best Movie for Grownups
Top Gun: Maverick
Best Actress
Michelle Yeoh
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Best Actor
Brendan Fraser
The Whale
Best Director
Baz Luhrmann
Elvis
Best Supporting Actress
Judith Ivey
Women Talking
Best Supporting Actor
Judd Hirsch
The Fabelmans
Best Screenwriter
Kazuo Ishiguro
Living
Best Ensemble
She Said
Best Intergenerational Movie
Till
Best Time Capsule
Elvis
Best Grownup Love Story
Good Luck to You, Leo Grande
Best Documentary
Gabby Giffords Won’t Back Down
Best Foreign Film
The Quiet Girl (Ireland)
TELEVISION
Best TV Series
The Old Man
Best TV Movie/Limited Series
Black Bird
Best Actress
Sheryl Lee Ralph
Abbott Elementary
Best Actor
Jeff Bridges
The Old Man
Must Read Stories
Subscribe to Deadline Breaking News Alerts and keep your inbox happy.