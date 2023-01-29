‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Wins Best Picture At AARP Movies For Grownups Awards

Paramount’s newly minted Oscar Best Picture nominee Top Gun: Maverick won Best Picture at the AARP Movies for Grownups Awards, held Saturday at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel.

The Tom Cruise-starring sequel beat out competition for the group’s marquee award that included fellow Oscar nominees in Warner Bros’ Elvis, A24’s Everything Everywhere All at Once, Universal/Amblin’s The Fabelmans, Focus Features’ Tár and Orion/UAR’s Women Talking as well as Sony’s The Woman King.

Elvis‘ Baz Luhrmann won the Best Director award and the film took the Best Time Capsule award, giving it the most wins on the night of any movie.

Michelle Yeoh (Everything Everywhere All at Once) and Brendan Fraser (The Whale) won the top actress and actor prize, respectively.

In the TV categories, FX’s The Old Man won Best TV Series while the drama’s star Jeff Bridges won Best TV Actor. Emmy winner Sheryl Lee Ralph won Best TV Actress for ABC’s Abbott Elementary.



The AARP, which with its awards aims to spotlight films and shows that speak directly to the 50-plus audience, also bestowed its Career Achievement Award tonight on Jamie Lee Curtis.

The ceremony, hosted tonight by Alan Cumming, will air February 17 at 9 p.m. ET on PBS’ Great Performances, the PBS website and app.

Here is the full winners list:



MOTION PICTURES

Best Picture/Best Movie for Grownups

Top Gun: Maverick



Best Actress

Michelle Yeoh

Everything Everywhere All at Once



Best Actor



Brendan Fraser

The Whale



Best Director

Baz Luhrmann

Elvis

Best Supporting Actress



Judith Ivey

Women Talking



Best Supporting Actor



Judd Hirsch

The Fabelmans



Best Screenwriter

Kazuo Ishiguro

Living



Best Ensemble

She Said



Best Intergenerational Movie

Till



Best Time Capsule



Elvis



Best Grownup Love Story



Good Luck to You, Leo Grande



Best Documentary



Gabby Giffords Won’t Back Down



Best Foreign Film



The Quiet Girl (Ireland)

TELEVISION



Best TV Series



The Old Man



Best TV Movie/Limited Series



Black Bird



Best Actress

Sheryl Lee Ralph

Abbott Elementary



Best Actor



Jeff Bridges

The Old Man