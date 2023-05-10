Follow Us:
2023 TV Series Cancellations & Renewals
A list of shows spanning broadcast, cable and streaming that were canceled or are ending in 2023, as well as programs renewed so far this year.
Cancellations
ABC
A Million Little Things (5 seasons)
AllBlk
A House Divided (5 seasons)
AMC
Demascus (1 unaired season)
Fear the Walking Dead (8 seasons)
Invitation to a Bonfire (1 unaired season)
Pantheon (1 season)
61st Street (1 season)
Apple TV+
Amber Brown (1 season)
The Mosquito Coast (2 seasons)
Servant (4 seasons)
Truth Be Told (3 seasons)
CBS
East New York (1 season)
NCIS: Los Angeles (14 seasons)
True Lies (1 season)
CNBC
Jay Leno’s Garage (7 seasons)
Money Court (2 seasons)
The CW
The Flash (9 seasons)
Riverdale (7 seasons)
Disney+
Big Shot (2 seasons)
The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers (2 seasons)
The Mysterious Benedict Society (2 seasons)
National Treasure (1 season)
Star Wars: The Bad Batch (3 seasons)
Willow (1 season)
Food Network
Valerie’s Home Cooking (14 seasons)
Fox
9-1-1 (6 seasons, picked up by ABC)
Call Me Kat (3 seasons)
Fantasy Island (3 seasons)
The Resident (6 seasons)
Freeform
Grown-ish (6 seasons)
FX
Kindred (1 season)
Mayans M.C. (5 seasons)
Snowfall (6 seasons)
HBO
Avenue 5 (2 seasons)
Barry (4 seasons)
His Dark Materials (3 seasons)
My Brilliant Friend (4 seasons)
HBO Max
Doom Patrol (4 seasons)
Gossip Girl (2 seasons)
Pennyworth (3 seasons)
South Side (3 seasons)
Titans (4 seasons)
Hulu
Reboot (1 season)
Wu-Tang: An American Saga (3 seasons)
NBC
The Blacklist (10 seasons)
Dancing With Myself (1 season)
New Amsterdam (5 seasons)
Netflix
1899 (1 season)
Big Mouth (8 seasons)
Bling Empire (4 seasons)
Bling Empire: New York (2 seasons)
Cobra Kai (6 seasons)
The Crown (6 seasons)
Dead End: Paranormal Park (2 seasons)
Human Resources (2 seasons)
Inside Job (1 season)
Manifest (4 seasons)
Mo (2 seasons)
Never Have I Ever (4 seasons)
Sex/Life (2 seasons)
Stranger Things (5 seasons)
Sweet Tooth (3 seasons)
Workin’ Moms (7 seasons)
You (5 seasons)
Paramount+
Star Trek: Discovery (5 seasons)
Star Trek: Picard (3 seasons)
Paramount Network
Yellowstone (5 seasons)
Peacock
One of Us is Lying (2 seasons)
Vampire Academy (1 season)
Prime Video
Carnival Row (2 seasons)
Hunters (2 seasons)
A League of Their Own (2 seasons)
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (5 seasons)
Three Pines (1 season)
Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan (4 seasons)
Roku Channel
Children Ruin Everything (3 seasons)
Showtime
American Gigolo (1 season)
The L Word: Generation Q (3 seasons)
Let the Right One In (1 season)
Ziwe (2 seasons)
Starz
Outlander (8 seasons)
Syndication
Dr. Phil (21 seasons)
Judge Mathis (24 seasons)
The People’s Court (26 seasons)
Rachael Ray (17 seasons)
TBS
Rat in the Kitchen (1 season)
TNT
Snowpiercer (3 seasons/1 unaired season)
Vice
Vice News Tonight
Renewals
A&E
Zombie House Flipping (Season 6)
ABC
9-1-1 (Season 7, pickup from Fox)
Abbott Elementary (Season 3)
Celebrity Family Feud (Season 9)
Claim to Fame (Season 2)
The Good Doctor (Season 7)
Grey’s Anatomy (Season 20)
Jeopardy! (Seasons 40-44)
Press Your Luck (Season 6)
The Rookie (Season 6)
Station 19 (Season 7)
Wheel of Fortune (Seasons 41-45)
Will Trent (Season 2)
Adult Swim
Aqua Teen Hunger Force (Season 12)
Royal Crackers (Season 2; shortform)
Allblk
A La Carte (Season 2)
AMC
Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches (Season 2)
Apple TV+
Acapulco (Season 3)
The Big Door Prize (Season 2)
The Morning Show (Season 4)
The Reluctant Traveler with Eugene Levy (Season 2)
Shrinking (Season 2)
Tehran (Season 3)
BET+
Kingdom Business (Season 2)
Bounce
Johnson (Season 3)
CBS
48 Hours (Season 36)
60 Minutes (Season 55)
The Amazing Race (Season 35)
Blue Bloods (Season 14)
Bob ♥ Abishola (Season 5)
CSI: Vegas (Season 3)
Fire Country (Season 2)
Ghosts (Season 3)
Lingo (Season 2)
NCIS (Season 21)
NCIS: Hawai’i (Season 4)
The Neighborhood (Season 6)
So Help Me Todd (Season 2)
Survivor (Season 45)
S.W.A.T. (Season 7)
Tough As Nails (Season 5)
The CW
All American (Season 6)
Disney+
Star Wars: The Bad Batch (Season 3; final season)
Food Network
Superchef Grudge Match (Season 2)
Fox
Accused (Season 2)
Alert: Missing Persons Unit (Season 2)
Bob’s Burgers (Season 14-15)
The Cleaning Lady (Season 3)
Family Guy (Seasons 22-23)
Krapopolis (Season 3)
9-1-1: Lone Star (Season 5)
The Simpsons (Seasons 35-36)
That ’90s Show (Season 2)
Freeform
Grown-ish (Season 6; final season)
Freevee
Bosch: Legacy (Season 3)
Judy Justice (Seasons 3-4)
Hallmark
The Way Home (Season 2)
When Calls the Heart (Season 11)
HBO
The Last of Us (Season 2)
HGTV
Down Home Fab (Season 2)
Farmhouse Fixer (Season 3)
Ugliest House in America (Seasons 4-5)
Hulu
Hit Monkey (Season 2)
Reasonable Doubt (Season 2)
Shoresy (Season 2)
MGM+
Billy the Kid (Season 2)
NBC
Chicago Fire (Season 12)
Chicago Med (Season 9)
Chicago P.D. (Season 11)
La Brea (Season 3)
Law & Order (Season 25)
Law & Order (Season 23)
Law & Order: Organized Crime (Season 4)
Night Court (Season 2)
Netflix
Big Mouth (Season 8; final season)
Break Point (Season 2)
Buying Beverly Hills (Season 2)
Cobra Kai (Season 6; final season)
The Diplomat (Season 2)
Full Swing (Season 2)
Mo (Season 2; final season)
The Mole (Season 2)
My Lover My Killer (Season 2)
The Night Agent (Season 2)
Perfect Match (Season 2)
The Recruit (Season 2)
Selling the O.C. (Seasons 2-3)
Somebody Feed Phil (Season 7)
Sweet Tooth (Season 3; final season)
Wednesday (Season 2)
You (Season 5; final season)
Nickelodeon
The Really Loud House (Season 2)
Oxygen
Cold Justice (Season 7)
Final Moments (Season 2)
Homicide for the Holidays (Season 5)
Killer Relationship with Faith Jenkins (Season 2)
Paramount+
1923 (Season 2)
Criminal Minds: Evolution (Season 2)
SEAL Team (Season 7)
Star Trek: Lower Decks (Season 5)
Star Trek: Strange New Worlds (Season 3)
Transformers: Earthspark (Season 2)
Peacock
Bel-Air (Season 3)
Days of Our Lives (Seasons 59-60)
Paris in Love (Season 2)
Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin (Season 2)
Poker Face (Season 2)
The Traitors (Season 2)
Prime Video
James May: Our Man In… (Season 3)
A League of Their Own (Season 2; final season)
Oh Cook! (Season 2)
The Outlaws (Season 3)
Peripheral (Season 2)
The Rig (Season 2)
The Terminal List (Season 2)
Roku Channel
Die Hart 2: Die Harter (Season 3)
The Great American Baking Show (Season 2)
Honest Renovations (Season 2)
Showtime
Uncoupled (Season 2; moving from Netflix)
Starz
BMF (Season 2)
Outlander (Season 8; final season)
Power Book II: Ghost (Season 3)
Sundance TV
It Couldn’t Happen Here (Season 3)
Syfy
The Ark (Season 2)
Chucky (Season 3; shared with USA Network)
Reginald the Vampire (Season 2)
Syndication
The Drew Barrymore Show (Season 4)
Family Feud (through Season 50)
Karamo (Season 2)
The Steve Wilkos Show (Season 17)
Tamron Hall (Season 5)
TLC
7 Little Johnstons (Season 13)
90-Day Fiancé: Love In Paradise (Season 3)
Doubling Down With the Derricos (Season 4)
Dr. Pimple Popper (Season 9)
Save My Skin (Season 4)
You, Me & My Ex (Season 2)
USA Network
Barmageddon (Season 2)
Chucky (Season 3; shared with Syfy)
