2023 TV Series Cancellations & Renewals

A list of shows spanning broadcast, cable and streaming that were canceled or are ending in 2023, as well as programs renewed so far this year.

Cancellations

ABC

A Million Little Things (5 seasons)

AllBlk

A House Divided (5 seasons)

AMC

Demascus (1 unaired season)

Fear the Walking Dead (8 seasons)

Invitation to a Bonfire (1 unaired season)

Pantheon (1 season)

61st Street (1 season)

Apple TV+

Amber Brown (1 season)

The Mosquito Coast (2 seasons)

Servant (4 seasons)

Truth Be Told (3 seasons)

CBS

East New York (1 season)

NCIS: Los Angeles (14 seasons)

True Lies (1 season)

CNBC

Jay Leno’s Garage (7 seasons)

Money Court (2 seasons)

The CW

The Flash (9 seasons)

Riverdale (7 seasons)

Disney+

Big Shot (2 seasons)

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers (2 seasons)

The Mysterious Benedict Society (2 seasons)

National Treasure (1 season)

Star Wars: The Bad Batch (3 seasons)

Willow (1 season)

Food Network

Valerie’s Home Cooking (14 seasons)

Fox

9-1-1 (6 seasons, picked up by ABC)

Call Me Kat (3 seasons)

Fantasy Island (3 seasons)

The Resident (6 seasons)

Freeform

Grown-ish (6 seasons)

FX

Kindred (1 season)

Mayans M.C. (5 seasons)

Snowfall (6 seasons)

HBO

Avenue 5 (2 seasons)

Barry (4 seasons)

His Dark Materials (3 seasons)

My Brilliant Friend (4 seasons)

HBO Max

Doom Patrol (4 seasons)

Gossip Girl (2 seasons)

Pennyworth (3 seasons)

South Side (3 seasons)

Titans (4 seasons)

Hulu

Reboot (1 season)

Wu-Tang: An American Saga (3 seasons)

NBC

The Blacklist (10 seasons)

Dancing With Myself (1 season)

New Amsterdam (5 seasons)

Netflix

1899 (1 season)

Big Mouth (8 seasons)

Bling Empire (4 seasons)

Bling Empire: New York (2 seasons)

Cobra Kai (6 seasons)

The Crown (6 seasons)

Dead End: Paranormal Park (2 seasons)

Human Resources (2 seasons)

Inside Job (1 season)

Manifest (4 seasons)

Mo (2 seasons)

Never Have I Ever (4 seasons)

Sex/Life (2 seasons)

Stranger Things (5 seasons)

Sweet Tooth (3 seasons)

Workin’ Moms (7 seasons)

You (5 seasons)

Paramount+

Star Trek: Discovery (5 seasons)

Star Trek: Picard (3 seasons)

Paramount Network

Yellowstone (5 seasons)

Peacock

One of Us is Lying (2 seasons)

Vampire Academy (1 season)

Prime Video

Carnival Row (2 seasons)

Hunters (2 seasons)

A League of Their Own (2 seasons)

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (5 seasons)

Three Pines (1 season)

Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan (4 seasons)

Roku Channel

Children Ruin Everything (3 seasons)

Showtime

American Gigolo (1 season)

The L Word: Generation Q (3 seasons)

Let the Right One In (1 season)

Ziwe (2 seasons)

Starz

Outlander (8 seasons)

Syndication

Dr. Phil (21 seasons)

Judge Mathis (24 seasons)

The People’s Court (26 seasons)

Rachael Ray (17 seasons)

TBS

Rat in the Kitchen (1 season)

TNT

Snowpiercer (3 seasons/1 unaired season)

Vice

Vice News Tonight

Renewals

A&E

Zombie House Flipping (Season 6)

ABC

9-1-1 (Season 7, pickup from Fox)

Abbott Elementary (Season 3)

Celebrity Family Feud (Season 9)

Claim to Fame (Season 2)

The Good Doctor (Season 7)

Grey’s Anatomy (Season 20)

Jeopardy! (Seasons 40-44)

Press Your Luck (Season 6)

The Rookie (Season 6)

Station 19 (Season 7)

Wheel of Fortune (Seasons 41-45)

Will Trent (Season 2)

Adult Swim

Aqua Teen Hunger Force (Season 12)

Royal Crackers (Season 2; shortform)

Allblk

A La Carte (Season 2)

AMC

Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches (Season 2)

Apple TV+

Acapulco (Season 3)

The Big Door Prize (Season 2)

The Morning Show (Season 4)

The Reluctant Traveler with Eugene Levy (Season 2)

Shrinking (Season 2)

Tehran (Season 3)

BET+

Kingdom Business (Season 2)

Bounce

Johnson (Season 3)

CBS

48 Hours (Season 36)

60 Minutes (Season 55)

The Amazing Race (Season 35)

Blue Bloods (Season 14)

Bob ♥ Abishola (Season 5)

CSI: Vegas (Season 3)

Fire Country (Season 2)

Ghosts (Season 3)

Lingo (Season 2)

NCIS (Season 21)

NCIS: Hawai’i (Season 4)

The Neighborhood (Season 6)

So Help Me Todd (Season 2)

Survivor (Season 45)

S.W.A.T. (Season 7)

Tough As Nails (Season 5)

The CW

All American (Season 6)

Disney+

Star Wars: The Bad Batch (Season 3; final season)

Food Network

Superchef Grudge Match (Season 2)

Fox

Accused (Season 2)

Alert: Missing Persons Unit (Season 2)

Bob’s Burgers (Season 14-15)

The Cleaning Lady (Season 3)

Family Guy (Seasons 22-23)

Krapopolis (Season 3)

9-1-1: Lone Star (Season 5)

The Simpsons (Seasons 35-36)

That ’90s Show (Season 2)

Freeform

Grown-ish (Season 6; final season)

Freevee

Bosch: Legacy (Season 3)

Judy Justice (Seasons 3-4)

Hallmark

The Way Home (Season 2)

When Calls the Heart (Season 11)

HBO

The Last of Us (Season 2)

HGTV

Down Home Fab (Season 2)

Farmhouse Fixer (Season 3)

Ugliest House in America (Seasons 4-5)

Hulu

Hit Monkey (Season 2)

Reasonable Doubt (Season 2)

Shoresy (Season 2)

MGM+

Billy the Kid (Season 2)

NBC

Chicago Fire (Season 12)

Chicago Med (Season 9)

Chicago P.D. (Season 11)

La Brea (Season 3)

Law & Order (Season 25)

Law & Order (Season 23)

Law & Order: Organized Crime (Season 4)

Night Court (Season 2)

Netflix

Big Mouth (Season 8; final season)

Break Point (Season 2)

Buying Beverly Hills (Season 2)

Cobra Kai (Season 6; final season)

The Diplomat (Season 2)

Full Swing (Season 2)

Mo (Season 2; final season)

The Mole (Season 2)

My Lover My Killer (Season 2)

The Night Agent (Season 2)

Perfect Match (Season 2)

The Recruit (Season 2)

Selling the O.C. (Seasons 2-3)

Somebody Feed Phil (Season 7)

Sweet Tooth (Season 3; final season)

Wednesday (Season 2)

You (Season 5; final season)

Nickelodeon

The Really Loud House (Season 2)

Oxygen

Cold Justice (Season 7)

Final Moments (Season 2)

Homicide for the Holidays (Season 5)

Killer Relationship with Faith Jenkins (Season 2)

Paramount+

1923 (Season 2)

Criminal Minds: Evolution (Season 2)

SEAL Team (Season 7)

Star Trek: Lower Decks (Season 5)

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds (Season 3)

Transformers: Earthspark (Season 2)

Peacock

Bel-Air (Season 3)

Days of Our Lives (Seasons 59-60)

Paris in Love (Season 2)

Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin (Season 2)

Poker Face (Season 2)

The Traitors (Season 2)

Prime Video

James May: Our Man In… (Season 3)

A League of Their Own (Season 2; final season)

Oh Cook! (Season 2)

The Outlaws (Season 3)

Peripheral (Season 2)

The Rig (Season 2)

The Terminal List (Season 2)

Roku Channel

Die Hart 2: Die Harter (Season 3)

The Great American Baking Show (Season 2)

Honest Renovations (Season 2)

Showtime

Uncoupled (Season 2; moving from Netflix)

Starz

BMF (Season 2)

Outlander (Season 8; final season)

Power Book II: Ghost (Season 3)

Sundance TV

It Couldn’t Happen Here (Season 3)

Syfy

The Ark (Season 2)

Chucky (Season 3; shared with USA Network)

Reginald the Vampire (Season 2)

Syndication

The Drew Barrymore Show (Season 4)

Family Feud (through Season 50)

Karamo (Season 2)

The Steve Wilkos Show (Season 17)

Tamron Hall (Season 5)

TLC

7 Little Johnstons (Season 13)

90-Day Fiancé: Love In Paradise (Season 3)

Doubling Down With the Derricos (Season 4)

Dr. Pimple Popper (Season 9)

Save My Skin (Season 4)

You, Me & My Ex (Season 2)

USA Network

Barmageddon (Season 2)

Chucky (Season 3; shared with Syfy)