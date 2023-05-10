2023-24 NBC New Series

Drama

THE IRRATIONAL

STUDIO: Universal Television

TEAM: Arika Mittman (w, ep), Mark Goffman (ep), Sam Baum (ep), David Frankel (d, ep), Jesse L. Martin (p), Dan Ariely (consultant)

LOGLINE: Alec Baker, a world-renowned professor of behavioral science, lends his expertise to an array of high-stakes cases involving governments, law enforcement and corporations with his unique and unexpected approach to understanding human behavior. Inspired by Dan Ariely’s novel Predictably Irrational.

CAST: Jesse L. Martin, Maahra Hill, Travina Springer, Molly Kunz, Arash DeMaxi

FOUND

STUDIOS: Berlanti Productions/Rock My Soul Productions/Warner Bros. Television

TEAM: Nkechi Okoro Carroll (w, ep, sr), Sonay Hoffman (ep, sr), Greg Berlanti (ep), Sarah Schechter (ep), David Madden (ep), Lindsay Dunn (ep), Leigh London Redman (ep)

LOGLINE: In any given year, more than 600,000 people are reported missing in the U.S. More than half that number are people of color that the country seems to forget about. A public relations specialist — who was once herself one of those forgotten ones — and her crisis management team now make sure there is always someone looking out for the forgotten missing people. But unbeknownst to anyone, this everyday hero is hiding a chilling secret of her own.

CAST: Shanola Hampton, Mark-Paul Gosselaar, Brett Dalton, Gabrielle Walsh, Arlen Escarpeta, Karan Oberoi, Kelli Williams

Comedy

UNTITLED MIKE O’MALLEY (multi-camera)

STUDIOS: Lionsgate Television/Universal Television

TEAM: Mike O’Malley (w, ep), Jon Cryer (ep), Tom Werner (ep), Wyc Grousbeck (ep), Emilia Fazzalari (ep), George Geyer (ep)

LOGLINE: After an amicable divorce, Jim and Julia decide to continue to raise their kids at the family home while taking turns on who gets to stay with them. Navigating the waters of divorce and child-sharing gets more complicated for Jim when the owner of his favorite sports teams enters the picture and wins Julia’s heart.

CAST: Jon Cryer, Abigail Spencer, Donald Faison, Finn Sweeney, Sofia Capanna

Alternative

