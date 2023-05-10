2023-24 Fox New Series

Drama

DOC (straight to series)

STUDIOS: Sony Pictures Television/Fox Entertainment Studios

TEAM: Barbie Kligman (w, ep, sr), Hank Steinberg (ep), Irwin Stoff (ep)

LOGLINE: Centers on hard-charging, brilliant Dr. Amy Elias, Chief of Internal and Family Medicine at Westside Hospital in Minneapolis. After a brain injury erases the last eight years of her life, Amy must navigate an unfamiliar world where she has no recollection of patients she’s treated, colleagues she’s crossed, the soulmate she divorced, the man she now loves and the tragedy that caused her to push everyone away. She can rely only on her estranged 17-year-old daughter, whom she remembers as a 9-year-old, and a handful of devoted friends, as she struggles to continue practicing medicine.

CAST: TBA

RESCUE: HI-SURF (straight to series)

STUDIOS: Warner Bros Television/Fox Entertainment Studios/John Wells Productions

TEAM: Matt Kester (w, ep, sr), John Wells (d, ep), Erin Jontow (ep)

LOGLINE: Follows the personal and professional lives of the heavy-water lifeguards who patrol and protect the North Shore of O’ahu — the most famous and dangerous stretch of coastline in the world. Each episode will feature these dedicated, heroic, and adrenaline-seeking first-responders saving lives in the difficult and often life-threatening conditions of Hawaii’s Seven Mile Miracle.

CAST: TBA

Animated Comedy

GRIMSBURG

STUDIOS: Bento Box Entertainment

TEAM: Jon Hamm (ep), Chadd Gindin (ep, sr), Gail Berman (ep), Hend Baghdady (ep), Connie Tavel (ep), Catlan McClelland (co-ep), Matthew Schlissel (co-ep)

LOGLINE: The series follows Marvin Flute, who might be the greatest detective ever to catch a cannibal clown or correctly identify a mid-century modern armoire. But there’s one mystery he still can’t crack: his family. Now that he’s back in Grimsburg, a town where everyone has a secret or three, Flute will follow every lead he’s got to redeem himself with the ex-wife he never stopped loving, even if it means hanging out with the son he never bothered to get to know.

CAST: Jon Hamm

KRAPOPOLIS

STUDIOS: Bento Box Entertainment

TEAM: Dan Harmon (ep), Jordan Young (sr, ep)

LOGLINE: Set in mythical ancient Greece, it tells the story of a dysfunctional family of humans, gods and monsters that try their hand at running the world’s first cities – without trying to kill each other, that is.

CAST: Hannah Waddingham, Richard Ayoade, Matt Berry, Pam Murphy, Duncan Trussell, Alanna Ubach (recurring), Susan Sarandon (guest), Will Forte (guest), Michael Urie (guest), Jane Lynch (guest), Amber Stevens West (guest), Yvette Nicole Brown (guest) and Dave Franco (guest)

UNIVERSAL BASIC GUYS/THE HOAGIE BROS. (w/t)

STUDIOS: Fox Entertainment/Sony Pictures Television/Bento Box Entertainment

TEAM: Adam Malamut (w, ep), Craig Malamut (w, ep)

LOGLINE: A show about men trying to find purpose in a world where they’re no longer needed, it follows brothers Mark and Hank Hoagies who suddenly find themselves with no jobs when the Glantontown Hot Dog factory switches over to automation. Lucky for them, the town started a radical Universal Basic Income pilot program, giving all residents of Glantontown $3,000 per month with no strings attached. Now, Mark, Hank and the rest of their local buddies are once again kids in the summertime, overflowing with the perilous combo of free time and stupid ideas.

CAST: TBA

Alternative

TBA