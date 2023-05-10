2023-24 CBS Schedule

CBS FALL 2023-24 SCHEDULE

(New programs in bold)

MONDAY

8-8:30 PM — The Neighborhood

8:30-9 PM — Bob ♥ Abishola

9-10 PM — NCIS

10-11 PM — NCIS: Hawai’i

TUESDAY

8-9 PM — FBI

9-10 PM — FBI

10-11 PM — FBI: Most Wanted

WEDNESDAY

8-9:30 PM — Survivor

9:30-11 PM — The Amazing Race

THURSDAY

8-8:30 PM — Young Sheldon

8:30-9 PM — Ghosts

9-10 PM — So Help Me Todd

10-11 PM — Elsbeth

FRIDAY

8-9 PM — S.W.A.T.

9-10 PM — Fire Country

10-11 PM — Blue Bloods

SATURDAY

8-9 PM — Drama Encores

9-10 PM — Drama Encores

10-11 PM — 48 Hours

SUNDAY

7-8 PM — 60 Minutes

8-9 PM — Matlock

9-10 PM — The Equalizer

10-11 PM — CSI: Las Vegas (after NFL season)

NEW SERIES DESCRIPTIONS

DRAMA

ELSBETH — Elsbeth stars Carrie Preston (The Good Wife) as Elsbeth Tascioni, an astute but unconventional attorney who, after her successful career in Chicago, utilizes her singular point of view to make unique observations and corner brilliant criminals alongside the NYPD. Based on the character featured in The Good Wife and The Good Fight. Also stars Wendell Pierce as Captain C.W. Wagner and Carra Patterson as Officer Kaya Blanke. Robert King, Michelle King, Liz Glotzer and Jonathan Tolins are executive producers. Tolins will serve as showrunner. Robert King directed the pilot from a script he wrote with Michelle King. The series is produced by CBS Studios.

MATLOCK — Matlock stars Kathy Bates as the brilliant septuagenarian Madeline “Matty” Matlock, who achieved success in her younger years, and decides to rejoin the workforce at a prestigious law firm where she uses her unassuming demeanor and wily tactics to win cases and expose corruption from within. Inspired by the classic television series of the same name. Also stars Skye P. Marshall as Olympia, Jason Ritter as Julian, David Del Rio as Billy and Leah Lewis as Sarah. Bates, Jennie Snyder Urman, Joanna Klein, Eric Christian Olsen and John Will are executive producers. Kat Coiro directed the pilot from a script written by Urman. The series is produced by CBS Studios.

TRACKER (midseason) — Tracker stars Justin Hartley as Colter Shaw, a lone-wolf survivalist who roams the country as a “reward seeker,” using his expert tracking skills to help private citizens and law enforcement solve all manner of mysteries while contending with his own fractured family. The series is based on the bestselling novel The Never Game by Jeffery Deaver. Also stars Fiona Rene as Reenie, Robin Weigert as Teddi, Abby McEnany as Velma and Eric Graise as Bobby. Hartley, Ken Olin, Ben Winters, Hilary Weisman Graham and Deaver are executive producers. Olin directed the pilot from a script written by Winters. The series is produced by Twentieth Television.

COMEDY

POPPA’S HOUSE (midseason) — Poppa’s House, starring Damon Wayans and Damon Wayans Jr, features Wayans as legendary talk radio host and happily divorced “Poppa” who has his point of view challenged at work when a new female co-host (Essence Atkins) is hired, and at home where he finds himself still parenting his adult son (Wayans Jr), a brilliant dreamer who is trying to pursue his passion while being a responsible father and husband. Also stars Tetona Jackson as Nina. Wayans and Kevin Hench are executive producers. Andy Ackerman directed the pilot from a script written by Hench and Wayans. The series is produced by CBS Studios.