2023-24 CBS New Series

Drama

ELSBETH

STUDIO: CBS Studios/King Size Productions

TEAM: Robert King (ep, w, d), Michelle King (w, ep), Jonathan Tolins (ep, sr), Liz Glotzer (ep)

LOGLINE: After her successful career in Chicago, Elsbeth Tascioni, an astute but unconventional attorney, utilizes her singular point of view to make unique observations and corner brilliant criminals alongside the NYPD. Based on the character featured in The Good Wife and The Good Fight.

CAST: Carrie Preston, Wendell Pierce, Carra Patterson

MATLOCK

STUDIO: CBS Studios/Sutton Street/Cloud Nine

TEAM: Jennie Snyder Urman (ep, w), Kat Coiro (ep, d), Joanna Klein (ep), Eric Christian Olsen (ep), John Will (ep), Kathy Bates (ep)

LOGLINE: After achieving success in her younger years, the brilliant septuagenarian Madeline Matlock rejoins the work force at a prestigious law firm where she uses her unassuming demeanor and wily tactics to win cases and expose corruption from within. Inspired by the classic television series of the same name.

CAST: Kathy Bates, Skye P. Marshall, Jason Ritter, David Del Rio, Leah Lewis

TRACKER (fka The Never Game)

STUDIO: 20th Television

TEAM: Kevin Hartley (ep), Ken Olin (d, ep), Ben H. Winters (co-sr, w, ep), Hilary Weisman Graham (co-sr, ep)

LOGLINE: Lone-wolf survivalist Colter Shaw roams the country as a “reward seeker,” using his expert tracking skills to help private citizens and law enforcement to solve all manner of mysteries while contending with his own fractured family. Based on the novel by Jeffery Deaver.

CAST: Kevin Hartley, Robin Weigert, Abby McEnany, Eric Graise, Fiona Rene

Comedy

POPPA’S HOUSE (multi-camera; fka Untitled Wayans Father/Son Project)

STUDIOS: CBS Studios/Two Shakes Entertainment

TEAM: Kevin Hench (co-w, ep), Damon Wayans (co-w, ep), Damon Wayans Jr (ep), Andy Ackerman (d, ep), Kameron Tarlow (p)

LOGLINE: Legendary talk radio host and happily divorced “Poppa” has his point of view challenged at work when a new female co-host is hired, and at home where he finds himself still parenting his adult son, a brilliant dreamer who is trying to pursue his passion while being a responsible father and husband.

CAST: Damon Wayans, Damon Wayans Jr., Essence Atkins, Tetona Jackson