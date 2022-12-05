YouTube Streamy Awards 2022 Winners List: Charli D’Amelio, MissDarcei, MrBeast & Cooking With Lynja Among Victors

The 2022 YouTube Streamy Awards returned to an in-person format this year and some of the biggest digital creators came together at The Beverly Hilton. Airrack was the “Master of Ceremonies” and the show was live streaming on his YouTube channel.
Creator guests included Bretman Rock, Cooking with Lynja, Kallmekris, Michelle Khare, the cheeky boyos, as well as his best friends Tyler, Mack, and Beans. RuPaul’s Drag Race alum Bob The Drag Queen served as the show’s live announcer.
Presenters throughout the show included Alexa Rivera, Avani Gregg, Brad Mondo, Brandon Rogers, Brent Rivera, Charli D’Amelio, Colin & Samir, Dhar Mann, Enola Bedard, HasanAbi, Howieazy, Ian Boggs, Jarvis Johnson, Jay Shetty, Leo González, MissDarcei, Pierson Wodzynski, Quackity, RDCWorld, Rhett & Link, SeanDoesMagic, Sheena Melwani & The Real Indian Dad, and Thee BlackBadger.
The night also included a performance by multi-platinum hip-hop phenomenon Yung Gravy who performed his smash hit “Betty (Get Money)” against a backdrop of creator videos to the viral song.
Read the full winners list below.
STREAMYS CREATOR HONORS
Kane Pixels from The Game Theorists
Ice Cream Sandwich from Jaiden Animations
OVERALL AWARDS
Creator of the Year: MrBeast
Show of the Year: Good Mythical Morning
Streamer of the Year: Kai Cenat
International: Khaby Lame (Italy)
Short Form: Sheena Melwani
INDIVIDUAL AWARDS
Breakout Creator: Ryan Trahan
Breakout Streamer: IShowSpeed
Collaboration: Mark Rober, Jim Browning, Trilogy Media • Pranks Destroy Scam Callers – GlitterBomb Payback
Creator for Social Good: MrBeast and Mark Rober • #TeamSeas
Creator Product: POPFLEX • Blogilates
Crossover: Gordon Ramsay
First Person: Airrack
Just Chatting: xQc
Variety Streamer: Ludwig
VTuber: CodeMiko
SHOW AWARDS
Podcast: Call Her Daddy
Scripted Series: In Space with Markiplier • Markiplier
Unscripted Series: Challenge Accepted • Michelle Khare
SUBJECT AWARDS
Animated: MeatCanyon
Beauty: MissDarcei
Comedy: RDCWorld
Commentary: Danny Gonzalez
Competitive Gamer: tarik
Dance: Enola Bedard
Fashion and Style: Wisdom Kaye
Food: Cooking With Lynja
Gamer: Markiplier
Health and Wellness: Doctor Mike
Kids and Family: Rebecca Zamolo
Learning and Education: Tom Scott
Lifestyle: Charli D’Amelio
News: HasanAbi
Science and Engineering: Mark Rober
Sports: Jesser
Technology: Mrwhosetheboss
CRAFT AWARDS
Cinematography: Lyrical Lemonade
Editing: Cooking With Lynja
Visual and Special Effects: SoKrispyMedia
Writing: Brandon Rogers
BRAND AWARDS
Brand of the Year: Old Spice
Agency of the Year: Whalar
Brand Engagement: #TeamSeas • MrBeast and Mark Rober
Branded Series: Old Spice Writer’s Room • LOL Network
Branded Video: Gorgeous, gorgeous people love Clé de Peau Beauté concealer! • Martha Stewart
Influencer Campaign: The Ultimate Teammate • Tampax
Social Impact Campaign: Once Upon A Bi • Tinder
