YouTube Streamy Awards 2022 Winners List: Charli D’Amelio, MissDarcei, MrBeast & Cooking With Lynja Among Victors

The 2022 YouTube Streamy Awards returned to an in-person format this year and some of the biggest digital creators came together at The Beverly Hilton. Airrack was the “Master of Ceremonies” and the show was live streaming on his YouTube channel.

Creator guests included Bretman Rock, Cooking with Lynja, Kallmekris, Michelle Khare, the cheeky boyos, as well as his best friends Tyler, Mack, and Beans. RuPaul’s Drag Race alum Bob The Drag Queen served as the show’s live announcer.

Presenters throughout the show included Alexa Rivera, Avani Gregg, Brad Mondo, Brandon Rogers, Brent Rivera, Charli D’Amelio, Colin & Samir, Dhar Mann, Enola Bedard, HasanAbi, Howieazy, Ian Boggs, Jarvis Johnson, Jay Shetty, Leo González, MissDarcei, Pierson Wodzynski, Quackity, RDCWorld, Rhett & Link, SeanDoesMagic, Sheena Melwani & The Real Indian Dad, and Thee BlackBadger.

The night also included a performance by multi-platinum hip-hop phenomenon Yung Gravy who performed his smash hit “Betty (Get Money)” against a backdrop of creator videos to the viral song.

Read the full winners list below.

STREAMYS CREATOR HONORS

Kane Pixels from The Game Theorists

Ice Cream Sandwich from Jaiden Animations

OVERALL AWARDS

Creator of the Year: MrBeast

Show of the Year: Good Mythical Morning

Streamer of the Year: Kai Cenat

International: Khaby Lame (Italy)

Short Form: Sheena Melwani

INDIVIDUAL AWARDS

Breakout Creator: Ryan Trahan

Breakout Streamer: IShowSpeed

Collaboration: Mark Rober, Jim Browning, Trilogy Media • Pranks Destroy Scam Callers – GlitterBomb Payback

Creator for Social Good: MrBeast and Mark Rober • #TeamSeas

Creator Product: POPFLEX • Blogilates

Crossover: Gordon Ramsay

First Person: Airrack

Just Chatting: xQc

Variety Streamer: Ludwig

VTuber: CodeMiko

SHOW AWARDS

Podcast: Call Her Daddy

Scripted Series: In Space with Markiplier • Markiplier

Unscripted Series: Challenge Accepted • Michelle Khare

SUBJECT AWARDS

Animated: MeatCanyon

Beauty: MissDarcei

Comedy: RDCWorld

Commentary: Danny Gonzalez

Competitive Gamer: tarik

Dance: Enola Bedard

Fashion and Style: Wisdom Kaye

Food: Cooking With Lynja

Gamer: Markiplier

Health and Wellness: Doctor Mike

Kids and Family: Rebecca Zamolo

Learning and Education: Tom Scott

Lifestyle: Charli D’Amelio

News: HasanAbi

Science and Engineering: Mark Rober

Sports: Jesser

Technology: Mrwhosetheboss

CRAFT AWARDS

Cinematography: Lyrical Lemonade

Editing: Cooking With Lynja

Visual and Special Effects: SoKrispyMedia

Writing: Brandon Rogers

BRAND AWARDS

Brand of the Year: Old Spice

Agency of the Year: Whalar

Brand Engagement: #TeamSeas • MrBeast and Mark Rober

Branded Series: Old Spice Writer’s Room • LOL Network

Branded Video: Gorgeous, gorgeous people love Clé de Peau Beauté concealer! • Martha Stewart

Influencer Campaign: The Ultimate Teammate • Tampax

Social Impact Campaign: Once Upon A Bi • Tinder