‘Your Honor’ Season 2: Showtime Drops Trailer For Bryan Cranston Series

Showtime has released the trailer for Your Honor Season 2 starring Bryan Cranston. The season which consists of 10 episodes will begin streaming Friday, January 13, and on-air on Sunday, January 15 at 9 p.m. ET. Watch the trailer in the video posted above.

The premium cable network teased that in season two of the series, “some will seek salvation in response to the tremendous loss they suffered, while others will seek revenge and they will all be pursued by their enemies at every turn. Ultimately, the question remains: How far are you willing to go to protect what matters most to you?”

Your Honor is executive produced by Emmy nominees Robert and Michelle King (The Good Wife) and by Liz Glotzer (Evil). Cranston (Breaking Bad) and producer James Degus (All the Way) executive produce the series for Moonshot Entertainment. Joey Hartstone (The Good Fight) is executive producer and showrunner.

The series produced by CBS Studios in association with King Size Productions, is based on the Israeli series Kvodo created by Ron Ninio and Shlomo Mashiach. Rob Golenberg, Alon Aranya, Ron Ninio, Shlomo Mashiach, Ram Landes, Ron Eilon and Danna Stern also serve as executive producers.

See the Your Honor Season 2 key art below.