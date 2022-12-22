Sorry, Cowboys: There Won’t Be An Original ‘Yellowstone’ Episode On Christmas Day

Nothing sounds sweeter than an hour-long visit with the Duttons on Christmas Day. Sadly, America’s favorite ranchers won’t be around: Paramount revealed today there is no original episode planned for Dec. 25.

The eighth episode, which is called “A Knife And No Coin,” won’t air until New Years Day at 8 p.m. It’s also the midseason finale.

In case anyone suffers from withdrawals, Paramount is airing a Dutton Family Holiday Marathon on Christmas Day starting at 10 a.m. ET/PT. The network will show episodes of Yellowstone, as well as the first episode of 1923 and episodes one and two of 1883.

As for the eighth episode of Yellowstone, Jamie (Wes Bentley) will go through with his plan to remove his dad from office. In the meantime, John (Kevin Costner) has an ask for Monica (Kelsey Asbille), and lends support to an unexpected friend. The Yellowstone cowboys will embark on a big change, and a flashback reveals a source of Rip’s loyalty.