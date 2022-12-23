‘Yellowjackets’: First Photos Of Lauren Ambrose As Adult Van Revealed

Lauren Ambrose is revealed as adult Vanessa “Van” Palmer in three first-look images of Yellowjackets Season 2 released by Showtime. Liv Hewson played the character in Season 1 as a teenager.

Season 2 is set to premiere on March 26. Additionally, the series was renewed for a third season earlier this month.

Lauren Ambrose as Van in YELLOWJACKETS Season 2. Photo Credit: Kailey Schwerman/SHOWTIME.

Equal parts survival epic, psychological horror story, and coming-of-age drama, Yellowjackets is the saga of a team of wildly talented high school girls soccer players who become the (un)lucky survivors of a plane crash deep in the remote northern wilderness.

The series chronicles their descent from a complicated but thriving team to savage clans, while also tracking the lives they’ve attempted to piece back together nearly 25 years later, proving that the past is never really past and what began out in the wilderness is far from over.

Yellowjackets also stars Melanie Lynskey, Juliette Lewis, Christina Ricci, Tawny Cypress, Kevin Alves, Nuha Jes Izman, Elijah Wood, and Simone Kessell.

Jonathan Lisco, Ashley Lyle, and Bart Nickerson serve as executive producers and showrunners. Karyn Kusama also executive produces. Drew Comins of Creative Engine also serves as executive producer. eOne is the studio.

An additional photo can be found below.