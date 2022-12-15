‘Wu-Tang: An American Saga’: Hulu Announces Premiere Date For Third & Final Season

A date has been set for the third and final season of Wu-Tang: An American Saga. The streamer will drop the first three episodes of the season on Wednesday, February 15 with new episodes following every Wu-Wednesday. The final episode will be available on April 5, 2023.

According to Hulu’s synopsis for the third season, viewers will follow the Wu-Tang Clan over the course of their five-year plan as they face and overcome different challenges following the release of their debut album and their continued rise to fame. While each of the members go on separate journeys to figure out where they fit in the music world, RZA struggles to stay on top of things in order to fulfill the promise he made to his Wu brothers. As money, fame, ego, and business threaten to tear the group apart, they must find a way to come together and cement their legacy.

Cast of the series includes Ashton Sanders, Shameik Moore, Siddiq Saunderson, Julian Elijah Martinez, Marcus Callender, Zolee Griggs, T.J. Atoms, Dave East, Johnell Young, Uyoata Udi and Damani Sease.

Executive producers of the show are Alex Tse, The RZA, Method Man and Brian Grazer.

Watch a teaser of Wu-Tang: An American Saga in the video posted below.