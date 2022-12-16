World Cup Ratings: France & Argentina Semi-Final Wins Draw Record Viewership On Fox

LUSAIL CITY, QATAR - DECEMBER 13: Nicolas Tagliafico of Argentina in action with Nikola Vlasic of Croatia during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 semi final match between Argentina and Croatia at Lusail Stadium on December 13, 2022 in Lusail City, Qatar.

France and Argentina are advancing to the World Cup finals after two semi-final matches that have now become the most-watched Men’s World Cup semi-finals on English-language television.

On Tuesday, Argentina shut out Croatia in a 3-0 match that drew 6.46M total viewers across the Fox broadcast and digital platforms. The match aired at 2 p.m. ET and viewership peaked from 2:30 to 2:45 p.m. ET with 8.2M.

That’s a 43% from the audience for 2018’s Day 1 semi-final telecast of the France vs. Belgium match, which averaged around 4.5M total viewers.

A day later, France’s 2-0 win against Morocco on Wednesday, which aired at 2 p.m. ET, delivered 6.59M total viewers across linear and digital, peaking with 8.6M viewers from 3:30 to 3:45 p.m. ET. The audience was up 17% from the 2018 equivalent semi-final telecast of the England vs. Croatia match in Russia.

Telemundo Deportes’ Spanish-language coverage of both matches also drew impressive viewership. Argentina vs. Croatia averaged 4.7M total viewers. About 1.7M came from streaming, making the match the second most-streamed FIFA game ever regardless of language.

As for France vs. Morocco, that match had an audience of 4.2M, which was up 63% compared France’s semi-final match against Belgium in 2018, which was watched by about 2.6M people on Day 1 of semi-finals. Wednesday’s match was up 39% vs. the Day 2 match in 2018.

France and Argentina will go head-to-head on Sunday, December 18, at 10 a.m. ET in the World Cup finals. On Saturday, Morocco and Croatia will compete for third place at 10 a.m. ET.