World Cup Ratings: England’s 3-0 Win Over Senegal Viewed By Almost 20M Peak On ITV

England’s comfortable second round victory over Senegal last night was watched by a peak of nearly 20M viewers on ITV, becoming the most-viewed of the Qatar World Cup 2022 tournament so far in the UK.

Across a three-and-a-half-hour run time from 6pm GMT (10 a.m. PST), the game, which ended 3-0 to England, was viewed by a 13.4M average.

The 3-0 victory over Wales, which took England through, was watched by 18.7M peak, slightly ahead of the 18M who watched the 0-0 bore draw against the U.S. All these ratings have been comfortably above England’s first game’s 6M versus Iran, which was played on a Monday lunchtime.

England will now face France on Saturday at 7 p.m. GMT (11 a.m. PST) in a hotly-anticipated clash that will likely beat the ratings for yesterday’s game.

The World Cup has so far been producing huge TV audiences both across Europe and in the U.S., breaking records for Fox live sport viewing in the latter.

The tournament has now reached its second stage and is midway through the Second Round, with Brazil facing South Korea later and Japan playing Croatia.