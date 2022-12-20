World Cup Ratings: Historic Final Nets Record-Breaking Audience On Fox & Telemundo

LUSAIL CITY, QATAR - DECEMBER 18: Kylian Mbappe of France and Lionel Messi of Argentina during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Final match between Argentina and France at Lusail Stadium on December 18, 2022 in Lusail City, Qatar.

Argentina defeated France in a heated World Cup final on Sunday that topped Thanksgiving weekend’s U.S. vs. England match to become the most-watched men’s World Cup telecast in English-language television history.

About 16.8M people tuned in for the historic match in which Lionel Messi took home his first World Cup win (Argentina’s first since 1986), which is significantly more than the audience of 15.4M for the Group Stage match between the U.S. and England that ended in a 0-0 draw.

The audience is also much higher than that of 2018’s France vs. Croatia World Cup final in Russia, which was watched by about 12.51M people in the U.S. That was the lowest U.S. audience for a World Cup final since 2002.

Telemundo Deportes’ Spanish-language coverage of the Argentina vs. France match also broke records, averaging about 9M viewers across Telemundo, Peacock and digital platforms. That makes it the most-watched and most-streamed match of the tournament and was up 65% compared to viewership for 2018’s World Cup final (about 5.5M).

The game was also the most-streamed match in U.S media history regardless of language with about 3M people tuning in across Peacock and digital platforms.