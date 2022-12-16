Willa Holland, Shane West, Dermot Mulroney To Star In Matthew Yerby Film ‘The Dirty South’

EXCLUSIVE: Willa Holland (Arrow, Legion), Shane West (Grey’s Anatomy, A Walk to Remember) and Dermot Mulroney (My Best Friend’s Wedding) have been attached to star in the action-crime feature The Dirty South from writer-director Matthew Yerby.

The film is produced by Andrew Vogel and Suzann Toni Petrongolo of VP Independent, and Todd Slater of Convoke Media. Executive producers include Jeremy Walton, David Lyons and Jay Burnley (Slated), with financing by Moo Studios and Principal Film Finance.

The Dirty South follows a bartender (Holland) who partners with a mysterious out-of-towner (West) to protect her family’s bar from the small-town big shot (Mulroney). Production is set to wrap in Yerby’s hometown of Natchitoches, LA this month.

“It’s a dream come true to bring this film to Natchitoches; surrounded by the people and places I grew up around,” says Yerby about his directorial debut. “I wrote the script four years ago based on the small-town lifestyle that I know so well, and watching it come to life has been nothing short of incredible. None of this would be possible without the stellar cast and team that continues to go above and beyond on a daily basis, as well as the many friends from Natchitoches that have moved mountains to make this happen.”

“It is a privilege to work alongside Matthew and this talented team of creatives,” said Vogel and Petrongolo. “The feeling is that we are making something special here in north Louisiana, and we believe the cast, crew, and town all share that sentiment.”

“This is an intensely engaging film in which the cast gives an absolute tour de force performance,” adds Slater. “Matthew has created a film with an incredible voice that audiences will love.”

The Dirty South is repped by Marilyn Haft of Law Offices of Marilyn G. Haft, P.C. Holland is repped by Verve, 3 Arts Entertainment and Hirsch Wallerstein Hayum Matlof + Fishman LLP. West and Mulroney are repped by Paradigm and Luber Roklin Entertainment.