Investment Firm Whitney Capital Partners Acquires Stake In Yale Entertainment

EXCLUSIVE: New York-based investment firm, Whitney Capital Partners, led by Jason Kringstein, has acquired a stake in the production and sales company Yale Entertainment.

The company has said the new funds will work toward accelerating their growth on the production and sales fronts and explore new business development opportunities.

Kringstein has served as executive producer on over a dozen of Yale Entertainment’s films, including Kill Room, starring Samuel Jackson and Uma Thurman, the recently released Bandit, starring Josh Duhamel and Mel Gibson, September 17th, directed by Brittany Snow and Alone Together, directed by Katie Holmes.

“My team and I at Whitney Capital Partners are thrilled to expand our footprint in the Film/TV/New Media space with a rapidly growing, prolific, and diversified company such as Yale Entertainment. The space is primed for expansion, and this investment continues our active acquisition strategy within the industry,” said Kringstein.

Jordan Yale Levine and Jordan Beckerman added: “As a company, we’ve continued our upward trajectory by maintaining our output of high-quality films, while also expanding into related businesses, including our new sales company, Great Escape. We’re so excited that Jason and Whitney Capital recognize our potential for continued growth and expansion, and we’re very happy to have them on board!”

Yale’s current production slate includes six pics now in post, including Bucky F*cking Dent, starring David Duchovny, Logan Marshall Green, and Stephanie Beatriz; The Kill Room, starring Uma Thurman, Samuel L. Jackson, Joe Manganiello, and Maya Hawke; September 17th, Brittany Snow’s directorial debut; Clawfoot, a thriller starring Francesca Eastwood, Milo Gibson, Olivia Culpo, Nestor Carbonell and Oliver Cooper; Clean Up Crew, starring Jonathan Rhys Meyers, Melissa Leo, and Antonio Banderas; and The Last Girl, with Alice Eve and Antonio Banderas.