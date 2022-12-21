WGA East-Represented Employees At BDG-Owned Media Outlets Sign Petition Calling For Fair Contract

More than 130 WGA East members employed at several media outlets owned by Bustle Digital Group have signed a petition calling on CEO Bryan Goldberg to address their salary demands after nearly two years of contract negotiations. The outlets include Gawker, Bustle, Nylon, Elite Daily and Scary Mommy.

“We, the undersigned employees of BDG, demand that management commit to wage and salary minimums in line with accepted union industry standards,” the petition says. “Collectively, we call on management to propose and confirm living wages for all employees. We trust that management will act in good faith regarding the union’s proposals and continued negotiations.”

“After nearly two years at the bargaining table, guild members at BDG are still fighting for a first collective bargaining agreement that addresses their needs and concerns, including reasonable salary provisions,” said WGA East executive director Lowell Peterson. “This petition demonstrates the BDG unit’s unwavering resolve and solidarity. Together we will win a strong first contract.”

In addition to BDG, the guild’s Online Media Sector includes HuffPost, Salon, Slate, VICE, Vox Media, Hearst Magazines, the Committee to Protect Journalists, MTV News, Onion Inc., Talking Points Memo, The Dodo, The Intercept, Thrillist, the Gizmodo Media Group, Jewish Currents, NowThis, Chalkbeat, Fast Company, FT Specialist, Future PLC and Refinery29. Overall, the guild now represents more than 7,000 members working in film, television, news, podcasts, and online media.