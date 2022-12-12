‘Westworld’ & ‘The Nevers‘ Pulled Off HBO Max, Marking Victorian Drama’s Formal End

EXCLUSIVE: Two other original scripted series, Westworld and The Nevers, are coming off HBO Max. Unlike others that we have reported on, Lionsgate TV’s Minx and Love Life and Sony TV’s Gordita Chronicles, Westworld and The Nevers are high-end Warner Bros. Discovery productions for HBO proper, and I hear they are likely to resurface on other company platforms.

WBD CEO David Zaslav has spoken about entering the thriving FAST channel space, so Westworld and The Nevers would likely be offered in that form, I hear.

Westworld, which remains one of the most recognizable HBO dramas of the last decade, was recently canceled after four seasons. This marks the formal cancellation for the Joss Whedon-created The Nevers, whose six-episode Season 1A aired back in 2021, with the second part of the season yet to be scheduled. It will now end up in the show’s new home whatever that is. The storyline has been crafted in a way that it concludes with Season 1B, sources said.

As Deadline reported, the HBO Max slate has been undergoing end-of-year financial review by WBD, leading to a slew of cuts.

Westworld, created by Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy, an adaptation of the 1973 Michael Crichton film, won nine Primetime Emmys during its run and 54 noms. Its cast included Anthony Hopkins, Ed Harris, Thandie Newton, Tessa Thompson, Evan Rachel Wood, Jeffrey Wright, Luke Hemsworth, Aaron Paul and many others. Newton won the series’ sole acting Emmy, Supporting Actress in Drama Series in 2020, for her portrayal of Maeve, who began the show as a Western town android prostitute (called “Hosts” on the show) and eventually evolved into a badass warrior protecting her robotic kin.

The Nevers is set in Victorian London and follows a group of mostly women, known as the Touched, who suddenly manifest abnormal abilities. Among them are Amalia True (Laura Donnelly), a mysterious and quick-fisted widow, and her best friend Penance Adair (Ann Skelly), a brilliant inventor.