‘Wednesday’s Emma Myers & Brady Noon Join McG-Directed Body-Swap Comedy ‘Family Leave’ For Netflix

Emma Myers (Wednesday) and Brady Noon (The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers) have signed on to star alongside Jennifer Garner and Ed Helms in the body-swap comedy Family Leave, which McG is directing for Netflix.

The family film based on New York Times bestseller Amy Krouse Rosenthal’s book, Bedtime for Mommy, follows Jess (Garner) and Bill Walker (Helms), who are doing their best to keep their family connected as their children grow older, more independent, and more distant. When a chance encounter with an astrological reader causes the family to wake up to a full body switch, on the morning of the most important day of each of their lives, can the Walkers unite to land a promotion, college interview, record deal and soccer tryout?

Myers and Noon will play Jess and Bill’s children, CC and Wyatt.

Adam Sztykiel (Black Adam, Scoob!) is writing the latest draft of the script — working from one by Victoria Strouse. Producers are Lawrence Grey and Ben Everard for Grey Matter Productions, Nicole King Solaka for Linden Entertainment, Garner, and McG and Mary Viola for Wonderland. Exec producers are David Hyman and Jason Brian Rosenthal.

Myers is best known for her role as Wednesday Addams’ (Jenna Ortega) best friend Enid Sinclair in Netflix’s hit Addams Family series Wednesday directed and exec produced by Tim Burton, which debuted on the platform in November. Additional credits include The Baker and the Beauty and the thriller Girl in the Basement with Judd Nelson.

Noon currently stars as Evan Morrow, the hockey-playing son of Lauren Graham’s Alex, in Disney+’s show The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers — based on the beloved ’90s film series, The Mighty Ducks — which returned for its second season in September. The actor is otherwise best known for his role as Tommy Darmody — the son of Michael Pitt’s Atlantic City gangster, Jimmy — in Terence Winter’s Emmy-winning HBO series Boardwalk Empire. His feature credits include Universal/Peacock’s Marry Me, The Diary of a Wimpy Kid films and Uni’s R-rated comedy, Good Boys.

Myers is repped by Gersh and Untitled Entertainment; Noon by Gersh and manager Marilyn Zitner.