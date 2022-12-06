Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

Shondaland Audio To Produce ‘Scandal’ Rewatch Podcast Hosted By Katie Lowes & Guillermo Díaz, Culinary Podcast From Bryan Ford

Got A Tip? Tip Us

‘Wednesday’ Becomes Netflix’s Third Most-Popular English-Language TV Series Of All Time With 752.52M Hours Viewed

(L-R) Luis Guzmán as Gomez Addams, Jenna Ortega as Wednesday Addams and Catherine Zeta-Jones as Morticia Addams
(L-R) Luis Guzmán as Gomez Addams, Jenna Ortega as Wednesday Addams and Catherine Zeta-Jones as Morticia Addams Netflix

Wednesday is at the top of its class. The series is now Netflix’s third most popular English-language TV series ever, behind Stranger Things 4 and Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story.

Since it premiered on November 16, Wednesday has amassed 752.52M hours viewed.

For reference, both Stranger Things 4 and Dahmer surpassed 1B hours viewed within 60 days of release. At this rate, Wednesday appears to be on track to hit a similar milestone. Squid Game remains Netflix’s most popular series of all time.

This week, Wednesday held onto the No. 1 spot on Netflix’s English TV charts with another 411.29M hours viewed, beating the record it set just last week for the most viewership of any English-language TV series over a single week.

Last week, Wednesday collected 341.23M hours viewed in its first week on Netflix. That beat the first seven episodes of Stranger Things 4, which notched 335M hours viewed in their first full week on the service (and second week in the Top 10). The current all-time record holder is Squid Game with 571.8M hours viewed in its peak week on Netflix.

According to Netflix, Wednesday has been viewed in about 115M households. It remains No. 1 in 89 countries.

Related Story

‘Wednesday’: Joy Sunday On Heeding The Siren’s Call To Play Bianca, Working With Tim Burton & Possible Season 2

Starring Jenna Ortega as Wednesday Addams, the series follows the character’s years as a student at Nevermore Academy, where she attempts to master her emerging psychic ability, thwart a monstrous killing spree that has terrorized the local town, and solve the murder mystery that embroiled her parents 25 years ago — all while navigating her new and very tangled relationships at Nevermore.

The series also stars Gwendoline Christie, Jamie McShane, Percy Hynes White), Hunter Doohan, Emma Myers, Joy Sunday, Naomi J Ogawa, Moosa Mostafa, Georgie Farmer, Riki Lindhome. Christina Ricci also appears in the series, as well as Catherine Zeta-Jones, Luis Guzmán, Fred Arimisen and Isaac Ordonez. Wednesday is directed and executive produced by Tim Burton, with creators/showrunners Al Gough and Miles Millar.

Must Read Stories

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Deadline is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Deadline Hollywood, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

ad