‘Wednesday’ Becomes Netflix’s Third Most-Popular English-Language TV Series Of All Time With 752.52M Hours Viewed

Wednesday is at the top of its class. The series is now Netflix’s third most popular English-language TV series ever, behind Stranger Things 4 and Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story.

Since it premiered on November 16, Wednesday has amassed 752.52M hours viewed.

For reference, both Stranger Things 4 and Dahmer surpassed 1B hours viewed within 60 days of release. At this rate, Wednesday appears to be on track to hit a similar milestone. Squid Game remains Netflix’s most popular series of all time.

This week, Wednesday held onto the No. 1 spot on Netflix’s English TV charts with another 411.29M hours viewed, beating the record it set just last week for the most viewership of any English-language TV series over a single week.

Last week, Wednesday collected 341.23M hours viewed in its first week on Netflix. That beat the first seven episodes of Stranger Things 4, which notched 335M hours viewed in their first full week on the service (and second week in the Top 10). The current all-time record holder is Squid Game with 571.8M hours viewed in its peak week on Netflix.

According to Netflix, Wednesday has been viewed in about 115M households. It remains No. 1 in 89 countries.

Starring Jenna Ortega as Wednesday Addams, the series follows the character’s years as a student at Nevermore Academy, where she attempts to master her emerging psychic ability, thwart a monstrous killing spree that has terrorized the local town, and solve the murder mystery that embroiled her parents 25 years ago — all while navigating her new and very tangled relationships at Nevermore.

The series also stars Gwendoline Christie, Jamie McShane, Percy Hynes White), Hunter Doohan, Emma Myers, Joy Sunday, Naomi J Ogawa, Moosa Mostafa, Georgie Farmer, Riki Lindhome. Christina Ricci also appears in the series, as well as Catherine Zeta-Jones, Luis Guzmán, Fred Arimisen and Isaac Ordonez. Wednesday is directed and executive produced by Tim Burton, with creators/showrunners Al Gough and Miles Millar.