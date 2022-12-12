‘Wednesday’ Thrashes ‘The Crown’ On Netflix In The UK

You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
In the battle of the Windsor and Addams families, the dysfunctional goths reign supreme when it comes to attracting an audience in the UK.

Official ratings figures show that the first episode of Wednesday, Tim Burton’s riff on Charles Addams’ iconic Addams Family creation, comfortably beat the opening installments from season five of The Crown on Netflix.

Wednesday premiered with 3.73M viewers, according to Barb, the UK television ratings body. This meant it cracked the top 50 most-watched shows in Britain – a feat that The Crown failed to achieve despite launching amid a blitz of headlines in local media.

Wednesday was 38th in the list of the top 50 shows during the seven days to November 27, topping daytime World Cup games and episodes of British soap operas Emmerdale and EastEnders.

The Crown’s first two episodes managed 2.81M and 2.87M viewers respectively, meaning they were nearly a million short of Wednesday

Netflix revealed last week that Wednesday is its third most popular English-language TV series ever, behind Stranger Things 4 and Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story.

Since it premiered on November 16, Wednesday has amassed 752.52M hours viewed. Stranger Things and Dahmer surpassed 1B hours viewed within 60 days of release.

