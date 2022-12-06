‘We Were The Lucky Ones’: Amit Rahav, Eva Feiler, Hadas Yaron Join Hulu Originals Limited Series

EXCLUSIVE: Hulu’s We Were the Lucky Ones is adding Amit Rahav, Eva Feiler and Hadas Yaron in series regular roles.

Rahav (Unorthodox, the upcoming Transatlantic) will star as Jakob in the limited series. The youngest of his brothers, Jakob is a photographer. Sweet and soulful, there is hardly anywhere he’d rather be than beside his high school sweetheart, Bella (Eva Feiler), or peering down through the viewfinder of his camera. Rahav is repped by Lighthouse Management + Media, ADD Content Agency and Ziffren.

Feiler (The Crown) will star as Bella, who is deeply engrained in the fabric of the Kurc family and is Jakob’s (Amit Rahav) long-time love. Kind and clever and forever devoted to her own close-knit family, Bella’s is a journey of heartbreak, courage and unconditional love. Feiler is repped by Sarah MacCormick at Curtis Brown.

Yaron (Mary Magdalene) will star as the thoughtful and diligent, Mila, who holds a degree in classical music. A new mother at the start of the war, she must learn to keep a brave face amidst the harrowing circumstances, and to trust her instincts when it comes to keeping her young daughter alive. Yaron is repped by Olivia Bell Management in London.

Based on Georgia Hunter’s New York Times Bestseller We Were the Lucky Ones, the limited series is inspired by the incredible true story of one Jewish family separated at the start of World War II, determined to survive and to reunite. Joey King (The Act) will star in the project, along with Robin Weigert and Lior Ashkenazi.

The limited series is executive produced and written by Erica Lipez (Julia, The Morning Show), who also serves as showrunner. Thomas Kail (Fosse/Verdon) directs and executive produces along with Jennifer Todd who will also executive produce for Old 320 Sycamore. Adam Milch will executive produce and Hunter will co-executive produce.

The Hulu Originals series is a production of 20th Television, a part of Disney Television Studios.