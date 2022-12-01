Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

Al Roker Misses Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting, Marking His Second Holiday Event Absence

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

CBS Studios & Paramount TV Studios Layoffs Hit As New Structure Set
Read the full story

‘We Were Liars’ Series Adaptation In The Works At Amazon From Julie Plec, Carina Adly MacKenzie & Universal TV

Carina Adly MacKenzie & Julie Plec Courtesy of Gilbert Flores-Getty / Delacorte Press / Ricky Middlesworth

The series adaptation of E. Lockhart’s YA suspense thriller We Were Lies has landed at Amazon for development.

Julie Plec and her My So-Called Company banner and Universal Television, where The Vampire Diaries co-creator is based, optioned the book, which was published in 2014, optioned the book as part of a trio of deals with Lockhart earlier this summer.

Amazon Prime Video has now taken the project in for development and has set up a mini writers’ room.

Plec and Roswell, New Mexico co-creator Carina Adly MacKenzie are adapting the book, which was published in 2014. Plec is writing the first episode and MacKenzie is writing the second episode.

Related Story

Kyrie Irving-Boosted 'Hebrews To Negroes' Film & Book Will Stay On Amazon; CEO Andy Jassy Calls Banning Or Labeling Works "Whose Primary Purpose Is Not To Espouse Hate" A "Very Slippery Slope"

We Were Liars is a “tragic” love story and an amnesia thriller set on a privately owned island off the coast of Massachusetts.

It focuses on the the theme of consequences of one’s mistakes. It is centered on the wealthy, seemingly perfect Sinclair family, who spend every summer sitting gathered on their private island. However, not every summer is the same—when something happens to Cadence during the summer of her fifteenth year, the four “Liars” – Cadence, Johnny, Gat and Mirren – re-emerge two years later to prompt Cadence to remember the incident.

Plec, MacKenzie, Emily Cummins and E. Lockhart will exec produce with Universal Television producing.

Plec is represented by Entertainment 360 and Felker Toczek Suddleson and MacKenzie is represented by WME and Entertainment 360.

Must Read Stories

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Deadline is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Deadline Hollywood, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

ad