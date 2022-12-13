‘Warrior Nun’ Canceled By Netflix After 2 Seasons

EXCLUSIVE: Netflix has opted not to order a third season of Warrior Nun. The decision was made a month after the Nov. 10 release of the fantasy drama’s second season.

Warrior Nun‘s second season ratings performance follows the pattern of other scripted series which have been canceled by Netflix as the streamer evaluates viewing vs. cost for their renewal decisions. Season 2 spent just three weeks in Netflix’s Weekly Top 10 for English-language series, peaking at #5. Warrior Nun has built a small yet passionate fan base, which helped it secure a second season renewal but was not enough to sustain the series in the long run.

Inspired by the manga novels, Warrior Nun hails from creator/executive producer Simon Barry, who also served as showrunner. It revolves around a 19-year-old woman (Alba Baptista) who wakes up in a morgue with a new lease on life and a divine artifact embedded in her back. She discovers she now is part of an ancient order that has been tasked with fighting demons on Earth, and powerful forces representing both heaven and hell want to find and control her.

Baptista led the core cast of the series that also included Kristina Tonteri-Young, Lorena Andrea, Toya Turner (Season 1), Tristán Ulloa, Thekla Reuten as well as Sylvia De Fanti and William Miller who recurred in Season 1 before being promoted in Season 2.

Barry executive produced with Stephen Hegyes and David Hayter. Amy Berg was consulting producer. Terri Hughes Burton was co-executive producer.