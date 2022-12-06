Warner Bros. Veteran Jeff Brown Exits After 26 Years

EXCLUSIVE: Jeff Brown, who has been with Warner Bros. for 26 years, is leaving the studio.

Brown was most recently EVP, Warner Bros Discovery Global Kids, Young Adults, and Classics, and his last day is today, Tuesday December 6.

In his most recent role, he managed global animation movie planning and revenue optimization for TV series and movies. He was responsible for the greenlight and distribution of animation and live-action original features made for streaming or video, including franchise extensions of DC Universe, Scooby-Doo, Deep Blue Sea and Cinderella Story.

For the previous 23 years, he played a pivotal role in home entertainment marketing at the studio.

Starting with physical media, he helped the studio transition to digital and eventually streaming content in the home entertainment space. He was EVP and General Manager and his team managed distribution of all television content, including from Warner Bros Television, Warner Bros. Animation, HBO and Turner as well as third parties such as BBC and Peanuts Worldwide.

This includes boxsets for the likes of Game of Thrones, The Big Bang Theory and Friends.

He also helped shepherd original movie productions made for home entertainment platforms and greenlit more than 125 productions including numerous Scooby-Doo and DC Universe animated movies.

He started at Warner Bros. in 1996 as a Marketing Director. He was based in London between 2001 and 2004 as European regional lead executive and helped to break sales milestones for the Harry Potter, DC, and Matrix franchises.

Brown said, “It has truly been an honor and incredible ride for all these 26 years at Warner Bros. I feel truly blessed to have worked with so many great people, creating and distributing such wonderful content. I loved every minute of it.”