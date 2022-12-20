Disney Crosses $4 Billion At Global Box Office, Propped By ‘Avatar: The Way Of Water’

The Walt Disney Studios officially has crossed $4 billion for 2022, making it the No. 1 studio in the running for this year’s worldwide box office. This occurs as 20th Century Studios’ James Cameron sequel Avatar: The Way of Water is about cross a half-billion worldwide.

The current global cume as of Monday is $4.049 billion for Disney, broken out as $1.7B domestic and $2.3B international, is from key releases Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness ($955M global), Black Panther: Wakanda Forever ($789M to date), Thor: Love and Thunder ($761M) and Avatar: The Way of Water ($497M to date).

Disney hit $3 billion back in November, fueled by Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Disney led global studio rankings in 2021, followed by Sony and Universal. In August, Universal became the first studio to reach the $3 billion milestone since 2019.

This is the eighth year that Disney has achieved the $4 billion milestone, far surpassing last year’s full total of $2.9B.

Avatar: The Way of Water looks to lead Christmas box office this weekend with a 4-day stateside between $90M-$95M. The pic will play well into January and possibly February, when Disney delivers the next all-pleasing tentpole in Marvel Studios’ Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, which opens on February 17.