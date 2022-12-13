‘Walking Dead’ Star Norman Reedus Joins ‘John Wick’ Spinoff ‘Ballerina’

You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Norman Reedus
Norman Reedus Jamie Burke

EXCLUSIVE: The Ana de Armas-led John Wick spinoff Ballerina continues to expand its troupe, with The Walking Dead star Norman Reedus boarding the Lionsgate film being directed by Len Wiseman.

Reedus joins already cast Anjelica Huston, Ian McShane, Lance Reddick and Oscar nominee Catalina Sandino Moreno, with Keanu Reeves also reportedly set to make a cameo.

The Shay Hatten-scripted movie is currently shooting. Producers are Basil Iwanyk, Erica Lee and Chad Stahelski. Brady Fujikawa and Chelsea Kujawa are overseeing the project for Lionsgate. 

Lee tells Deadline, “We’re huge fans of Norman, and we’re confident that the fans will be just as excited as we are that he’s joining the Wick universe. He’ll make an incredible addition to Ballerina.”

Reedus is know for his role as Daryl Dixon on 174 episodes of The Walking Dead. He’s also shooting a spinoff series based on the AMC show in France.

Reedus is set to star in the Jeff Nichols-directed The Bikeriders for New Regency opposite Austin Butler, Jodie Comer, Tom Hardy and Michael Shannon. The actor’s feature credits include American Gangster, The Conspirator, Triple 9, The Boondock Saints and the Ed Helms-starring Vacation. Reedus is represented by CAA, Brillstein Entertainment Partners, and Jackoway Austen Tyerman.

Through three movies, the John Wick franchise has grossed more than $586 million. John Wick: Chapter 4 will hit cinemas on March 24, 2023.

