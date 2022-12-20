Lionsgate, Sony, Newen Connect Join “Biggest” London Screenings; Ukrainian First Lady Olena Zelenska To Feature In Arte Doc; BBC ‘Eurovision’ Team – Global Briefs

Lionsgate, Sony, Newen Join “Biggest” London Screenings

The 2023 London Screenings is shaping up to be the biggest yet as the likes of Lionsgate, Sony Pictures Television and Newen Connect join the lineup to bring the number of distributors up to 26. The third annual event now has the most distributors taking part in its short history, with hundreds of buyers invited to sample the distributor’s wares and partake in exclusive events. The news showcases the growing importance of the Screenings, which are in some senses replacing Mip TV as a must-attend market for distributors in the first few months of the year. Viaplay Content Distribution and Eccho Rights have also signed up to join a wealth of previously announced sellers along with host distributors All3Media International, Banijay Rights, Entertainment One (eOne), Fremantle and ITV Studios, with an events schedule now set. BBC Studios has at the same time moved its Liverpool Showcase down to London and will run the Showcase at the same time as the Screenings, which take place Monday 27 February to Friday 3 March. “For the 2023 edition of The London TV Screenings, our biggest yet, the group has come together like never before to curate all of the content and buyer events across the week,” said a spokeswoman. “We’ve worked hard to minimise clashes and maximise the experience for clients, many of whom are sending multiple buyers, to make it a truly must-attend event in the annual calendar.” Last year’s first in-person screenings was attended by more than 500 buyers, according to the Screenings.

Ukrainian First Lady Olena Zelenska To Feature In Arte Doc ‘Art In War’

Ukrainian First Lady Olena Zelenska is to take part in a documentary for European cultural channel Arte from the Organization of Ukrainian Producers. Art in War will cover the stories of Ukrainian artists, sculptors and musicians, some of whom, including viral Oh, the Red Viburnum in the Meadow singer Andriy Khlyvnyuk, are fighting on the frontline against the Russians. Zelenska will touch upon the topic of changing attitudes of other countries towards Ukrainian art and its artists, speaking to cases of support of Ukraine by foreign countries and initiatives aimed at increasing the role of Ukrainian culture in the international arena. Director Philipp Kohlhöfer said the film is about “art and war in its broader context and eternal values.”

BBC Sets ‘Eurovision’ Production Team

The BBC has set the senior production team for next year’s Liverpool-hosted Eurovision. Strictly Come Dancing Series Director Nikki Parsons will be lead director for BBC Studios and is a hugely experienced entertainment exec, joined by Multi Camera Directors Richard Valentine and Oli Bartlett. Meanwhile, Dan Shipton, who has directed a number of televised events, takes on the Lead Creative Director role. Eurovision will take place in Liverpool next May, with the city having overcome a number of British cities who threw their hats in the ring to host. The tournament last year was won by Ukrainian rap group Kalush Orchestra but Ukraine is unable to host due to the war with Russia and so hosting duties transferred to Britain, which came second. The BBC has been clear that next year’s contest will be an ode to Ukrainian culture.