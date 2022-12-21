Volodymyr Zelensky Arrives At White House For Historic Meeting With Joe Biden; Ukraine Leader Will Address Joint Session Of Congress

UPDATE: During a photo op in the Oval Office, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky presented a medal to Joe Biden that an Army officer wanted to give to the U.S. president as a thank you.

“He asked me to pass his award, and he asked me to pass his award to President Biden…He is very brave and he said, ‘Give it to the very brave president,'” Zelensky said.

“Undeserved but much appreciated,” Biden said. He said that he would give the military officer a U.S. military command coin.

In brief remarks, Zelensky also thanked Biden and Congress for their support, and “thanks from our ordinary people to your ordinary people, Americans, I really appreciate.”

Biden told Zelensky he was “delighted you could make the trip,” adding that Russian President Vladimir Putin, in escalating his assaults on civilians, was trying to “use winter as a weapon.”

PREVIOUSLY: Volodymyr Zelensky arrived at the White House on Wednesday for an historic meeting with President Joe Biden, marking the first time that the Ukrainian president has made a foreign trip since the Russian invasion last year.

Wearing olive green, military colored slacks and sweater, Zelensky arrived at the South Portico shortly after 11 AM PT, greeted by Biden and First Lady Jill Biden, and they briefly posed for photographers. Biden put his arm over Zelensky’s shoulder, as if to underscore the bond he has established with the Ukrainian leader. They walked inside the White House without answering shouted questions.

The purpose of the visit is clear: To secure additional support for Ukraine as Congress finalizes a year-end spending bill. And the dynamics in Washington likely will change when Republicans take control of the House, where some GOP members have expressed hesitation about giving Ukraine a “blank check” as it tries to maintain its democracy.

Zelensky’s visit was planned for more than a week, but disclosed only Tuesday that it was a distinct possibility. He plans to address a joint session of Congress on Wednesday evening, for an address that is expected to last about 20 minutes and carried by major broadcast and cable networks. Zelensky, a former comedian, previously addressed Congress via video conference, as he has for so many events to solidify support for his country as it faced the Russian onslaught.

In the $1.7 trillion omnibus spending package, $45 billion is allocated for aid to Ukraine, which is $7 billion more than what the Biden administration requested.

The Senate is currently working through the spending package, with a good sign of passage coming on Tuesday when 70 senators voted to advance the bill. The House must then vote before government funding runs out on Friday night.

Ukraine is struggling with Russian attacks on its power grid, limiting electricity and heating in major cities.