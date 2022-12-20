Virgil Films Ups Tim Maggiani To Co-President; Exec To Share Oversight Of Company With President And CEO Joe Amodei

You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Virgil Films and Entertainment has promoted longtime exec Tim Maggiani to co-president.

Effective immediately, he will share oversight of the Philadelphia-area company with its president, founder and CEO, Joe Amodei.

“Tim is a proven leader and he has been one of the driving forces behind the continued growth of Virgil Films in so many ways,” Amodei said in the official announcement. “Since joining the team in May 2016, Tim has been able to adapt and steer the company through the constantly changing industry and changes in the way content is consumed today. From DVD to streaming and transactional releases Tim been my right-hand man through it all.”

Founded in 2003, Virgil has developed, acquired, marketed and distributed a range of movies in the narrative feature film, documentary, special interest and sports categories. The company has partnered with the likes of Sundance Channel Home Entertainment, National Geographic, Frank Sinatra Enterprises, Network Entertainment, Pureflix Entertainment and Morgan Spurlock’s Warrior Poets. Its releases have included Oscar-nominated documentaries Glen Campbell: I’ll Be Me and Restrepo as well as broadly commercial fare like Forks Over Knives. The company’s current projects include Kelsey Grammer dramedy High Expectations, Holocaust documentary Return to Auschwitz: The Survival of Vladimir Monk and music doc Anne Murray Full Circle.

While some Virgil titles have theatrical runs, the company operates across an array of platforms, including transactional video on demand, SVOD, electronic sell-through, ad-supported streaming and television licensing, cable and satellite VOD and cable TV.

After attending Indiana University in rural Pennsylvania, Maggiani joined Virgil as an intern, working with the staff to market films on DVD. He went on to spearhead the company’s digital shift.

