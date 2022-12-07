Vince Vaughn’s Audiorama Sets ‘A Cinematic Christmas Journey’ Podcast With Peter Billingsley & Nick Schenk

EXCLUSIVE: It’s starting to feel a lot like Christmas.

So much so that Peter Billingsley, star of A Christmas Story, is to host a new podcast celebrating the nostalgia of classic holiday films.

A Cinematic Christmas Journey was co-created by Vince Vaughn, whose podcast network Audiorama, which he launched with former NFL Pro Bowlers Greg Olsen and Ryan Kalil earlier this year, is producing with his Wild West Picture Show Productions.

Billingsley will host with Nick Schenk. Billingsley is best known for starring as Ralphie Parker in the 1983 and is set to reprise his role in the sequel film A Christmas Story Christmas, which was co-written by Schenk, and was recently released on HBO Max.

The podcast will ask why do people love holiday movies so much.

Over six episodes, Billingsley and Schenk will explore the holiday traditions highlighted in iconic movies such as Home Alone, National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation, Four Christmases, It’s a Wonderful Life, The Grinch and A Christmas Story.

It will include interviews with the stars and filmmakers of these holiday classics and discuss why their respective films are beloved by people around the world.

Launching on Thursday December 8 with all episodes airing ahead of Christmas day, it will kick off with Ian Petrella, R. D. Robb and Scott Schwartz discussing A Christmas Story with the show’s hosts. Other upcoming guests include Beverly D’Angelo (National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation), Jeffrey Kimball and Vince Vaughn (Four Christmases), and Julio Macat (Home Alone).

Exclusive video episodes of the series, which is sponsored by Walmart, will be available for free on Spotify.

The hope is that the podcast can become a franchise with future seasons from Audiorama and Vaughn’s Wild West Picture Show Productions covering other iconic movie genres such as Valentine’s Day rom-coms, Halloween horrors and summer blockbusters with new hosts for each.

Audiorama is backed by LA-based venture capital fund Powerhouse Capital, which has previously invested in companies such as MasterClass, Wondery and The Athletic.

Vince Vaughn said, “Peter and I created this podcast to take listeners on an entertaining journey through the most classic Christmas movies ever created. The series will provide insight into the production, themes, and behind the scenes work that created these iconic films. Who better to take us on this journey than Peter Billingsley and award-winning screenwriter Nick Schenk, co-creators of the recently released new classic, A Christmas Story Christmas.”

Peter Billingsley added, “I’m so excited to explore the compelling elements of the Christmas movies I personally love and get a deeper perspective from the stars and filmmakers who have touched all of our lives.”

“Video continues to be one of the most powerful tools to complement audio, and users will undoubtedly get that experience exclusively on Spotify,” said Max Cutler, Spotify’s Vice President of Creator Content and Partnerships. “We could not be more excited about Vince and Peter’s take on these iconic holiday films.”