‘Velma’: HBO Max Sets Premiere Date For Mindy Kaling Animated Series

The Mindy Kaling adult animated series Velma is set to premiere on January 12 via HBO Max.

Velma tells the origin story of Velma Dinkley (Kaling), the unsung and underappreciated brains of the Scooby-Doo Mystery Inc. gang. This original and humorous spin unmasks the complex and colorful past of one of America’s most beloved mystery solvers.

The series also stars Constance Wu, Sam Richardson, and Glenn Howerton in leading roles. Rounding out the ensemble cast in unknown roles is Jane Lynch, Wanda Sykes, Russell Peters, Melissa Fumero, Stephen Root, Gary Cole, Ken Leung, Cherry Jones, Frank Welker, “Weird Al” Yankovic, Fortune Feimster, Yvonne Orji, Sarayu Blue, Nicole Byer, Ming-Na Wen, Shay Mitchell, Debby Ryan, Kulap Vilaysak, and Karl-Anthony Towns.

Although details of the series have been kept under wraps, Kaling has confirmed the titular character will be Indian.

“Growing up I identified with Velma,” Kaling said while promoting the series at New York Comic Con in October. “She was so cute but not traditionally hot .. with a questionable haircut. I feel so honored I get to do the voice … she’s a truth teller, cutting through the bullshit of life. When you are smart and under-appreciated. I hope people appreciate that.”

Charlie Grandy serves as showrunner and executive producer of Velma alongside Mindy Kaling, Howard Klein, and Sam Register.