‘Uunchai’: South Asian Streamer ZEE5 Global Gives Amitabh Bachchan-Starring Feature January Launch Date

EXCLUSIVE: South Asian-focused streamer ZEE5 Global will roll out Sooraj R. Barjatya’s first feature in seven years on January 6, 2023.

ZEE5 snapped up streaming rights to the film, which stars Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan among others, in November. It is already in cinemas in India and will roll out in 190+ territories on ZEE5 Global next month.

Uunchai marks director Barjatya’s first film since 2015 Salman Khan blockbuster Prem Ratan Dhan Payo and is billed as a “heart-warming tale of friendship.”

Produced by Rajshri Productions in association with Mahaveer Jain Films and Boundless Media, it follows the journey of three aged friends, Amit (Bachchan), Javed (Boman Irani) and Om (Anupam Kher), who decide to embark on a trek to the Everest Base Camp to fulfil the wish of their late friend Bhupen (Danny Dengzongpa).

“Uunchai is a labor of seven years of passion, hard-work and above all, love and after a successful run at the box-office, it will now stream on ZEE5 from 6 January, so I appeal to all our fans to start the new year with this film which is a heartfelt ode to friendship,” said Barjatya.

Archana Anand, Chief Business Officer, ZEE5 Global, added: “2022 has been an extremely exciting year for us at ZEE5 Global with a series of blockbuster launches winning hearts across countries. We are now happy to start off the new year with the world digital premiere of Amitabh Bachchan starrer Uunchai.

“The film is a heart-warming tale of friendship and brings together some of the biggest names of Indian cinema in a single frame. This movie is sure to resonate with our diaspora viewers across the globe and inspire them to see the new year as an opportunity to dream big and scale newer heights.”