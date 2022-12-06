UTA Signs ‘The Wailing’ Filmmaker Na Hong-Jin And His Forged Films Production Banner

EXCLUSIVE: UTA has signed South Korean filmmaker Na Hong-Jin in all areas, as well as his production company, Forged Films.

The director, producer, and screenwriter is best known for his 2016 horror thriller The Wailing, which debuted at Cannes. Fox International Productions and Ivanhoe Pictures co-produced and co-financed the pic, which grossed $16.5M at open, becoming Fox’s biggest launch in Korea.

The movie centers on the arrival of a mysterious old stranger in an otherwise quiet village. As rumors begin to spread about him, the villagers drop dead one by one, grotesquely killing each other for inexplicable reasons. When the daughter of the investigating officer falls under the same savage spell, he calls for a shaman to assist in finding the culprit.

Na’s other credits include the 2008 action romp The Chaser and the 2010 thriller Yellow Sea, starring Ha Jung-woo and Lee Yoo-Mi.

More recently, Na collaborated as a producer under his Northern Cross banner with Southeast Asian director Banjong Pisanthanakun on The Medium. At the 30th Thailand National Film Association Awards, the film took home a record 13 of 15 nominations, including Best Picture.

Director Na continues to be represented by attorney Julian Zajfen.