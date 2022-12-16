UTA Signs ‘All American: Homecoming’ Creator Nkechi Okoro Carroll & Her Rock My Soul Productions Banner

EXCLUSIVE: UTA has signed Nkechi Okoro Carroll and her production company, Rock My Soul Productions, for representation in all areas.

Okoro Carroll created, showruns, and is an executive producer on Found, which will premiere on NBC in February. Recently, as part of her overall deal with Warner Bros., she signed on to write and executive produce the reboot of the classic ABC drama Life Goes On and launched Rock My Soul Productions with Lindsay Dunn, who serves as Head of Television.

Additionally, she is developing The Fed, which follows a group of young hopefuls as they begin an elite fellowship with the Federal Reserve, at Freevee. Okoro Carroll started her career in economics at the Federal Reserve.

She also serves as executive producer and showrunner of the hit drama series All American for The CW and is the creator and co-showrunner of its spinoff, All American: Homecoming. Her other credits include serving as a co-executive producer on Fox drama series The Resident and Rosewood, as well as working on Bones and The Finder.

Okoro Carroll will continue to be represented by Felker Toczek and MetaMorphic Entertainment.