UTA Signs Comedian Karlous Miller

Karlous Miller, UTA
Karlous Miller Roy Hardy

EXCLUSIVE: UTA has signed stand-up comedian, host and actor Karlous Miller for representation in all areas. 

As a comedian and actor, Miller co-hosted MTV’s What’s My Secret and was a veteran cast member on MTV’s Wild ‘N Out with Nick Cannon. Additionally, he was seen on MTV’s Joking Off, MTV2’s Uncommon Sense, BET’s Comic View, Bill Bellamy’s Who’s Got Jokes, and Bounce TV’s Family Time. Miller has also featured on HBO’s stand-up series All Def Comedy and performed his 30-minute special on Kevin Hart’s Laugh Out Loud Network.  

Additionally, as a founding member of the Atlanta-based comedy trio 85 South, Miller is a two-time host of BET’s Hip Hop Awards and is currently a featured comedian on the In Real Life Tour. As a stand-up comedian, he is headlining his own nationwide comedy tour. 

In audio, Miller created and co-hosts the 85 South Show podcast with DC Young Fly and Chico Bean, which earned him an iHeart Radio “Best Comedy Podcast” nod. 

Miller will continue to be represented by manager Rikki Hughes at Magic Lemonade and attorney Amy Oraefo, P.C.  

