Bruce Dern, Tyrese Gibson, Shawnee Smith & Taryn Manning Lead Horror ‘The Skulleton’

Bruce Dern, Tyrese Gibson, Shawnee Smith and Taryn Manning Getty Images/Christine Morden

Two-time Oscar nominee Bruce Dern (The Hateful Eight), Tyrese Gibson (Fast & Furious franchise), Shawnee Smith (Saw franchise), and Taryn Manning (Orange is the New Black) have signed on to horror film, The Skulleton.

Written by Anthony and James Gaudioso (Mid-Century), and directed by Ante Novakovic (Sanctioning Evil), the film will follow Moira Cole (Smith) who attempts to move on with her shattered life after the brutal murder of her friends and family at the hands of her deranged and obsessed cousin, Lee Morris. Living a quiet suburban life with her deeply affected two adult sons, Moira is constantly reminded of her past, which is strewn across the screen every October, having been optioned into a popular movie franchise.

Pic also features Damian Maffei (The Strangers: Prey at Night), Drew Moerlein (South of Hell), Alexander James Rodriguez (Netflix’s Bee and Puppycat), Jaime Zevallos (Marvel’s Cloak and Dagger), James Gaudioso (Mid-Century), and Anthony Gaudioso (What Josiah Saw).

Currently in production in the U.S. state of Connecticut, the film is produced by Rob Simmons of Jars Media Group (Sanctioning Evil), and DJ Doddof Future Proof Films (Devil’s Workshop), along with Anthony and James Gaudioso.

Laura Barbato of Twelve 83 Entertainment, Drew Morlein and Peter D’Amato serve as executive producers.

