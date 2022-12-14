Tyler Perry Sets Next Film At Netflix: ‘Six Triple Eight’ About Only All-Black Female WWII Battalion

Tyler Perry is set to helm his fourth movie at Netflix, Six Triple Eight, which follows the 6888th battalion, the only all-black, all-female troop in the World War II effort.

Perry is adapting from an article by Kevin M. Hymel which was published in Sovereign Media’s WWII History Magazine.

The 855 women of the 6888th joined the war effort with little knowledge of what exactly they would be doing. However, they were quickly given the mission of a lifetime: sort through and fix the three-year backlog of undelivered mail. A herculean task, that most thought to be impossible, the women not only succeeded but did it in half the time they were given. Facing discrimination, unfamiliar land, and a war-torn country, they persevered and sorted over 17 million pieces of mail, reconnecting American soldiers with their families and loved ones back home. The motto that kept them going each day was one they created themselves: “No Mail, Low Morale.” The story of the 6888th Postal Directory Battalion hasn’t been in the national spotlight until recently when President Joe Biden signed the bill for the women to receive the Congressional Gold Medal, Congress’ highest honor on March 14.

Perry is producing with Nicole Avant and Her Excellency Productions; Keri Selig for Intuition Productions; Carlota Espinosa; Angi Bones and Tony Strickland for Tyler Perry Studios. Mandalay Pictures’ Peter Guber is executive producing.

Perry to date has directed the following films for the streamer: A Fall From Grace, A Madea Homecoming, which was in the Top 10 in 43 countries, and A Jazzman’s Blues, which was in the Top 10 in 55 countries. He was also part of the ensemble of Adam McKay’s Don’t Look Up, which is in the Top 10 Most Popular Films on Netflix.