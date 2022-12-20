‘Twisters’ From Director Lee Isaac Chung Gets Universal Release Date

Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment have announced that their recently unveiled film Twisters will open in theaters nationwide on Friday, July 19, 2024. It’s now poised to face off in theaters with the Paramount Pictures title Transformers: A New Generation.

Twisters is the sequel to the record-shattering blockbuster Twister, which came in as the second-highest grossing film of 1996 and earned Oscar noms recognizing both its sound and its visual effects. The original disaster film directed by Jan de Bont starred Helen Hunt and the late Bill Paxton as storm-chasers, Drs. Jo and William Harding, grossing upwards of $494MM worldwide.

Details as to the new film’s plot are currently under wraps. But we were first to tell you that the film being co-financed by the original’s studio Warner Bros. Pictures will be directed by Oscar-nominated filmmaker Lee Isaac Chung (Minari).

Mark L. Smith, who co-wrote the adapted screenplay of Alejandro G. Iñárritu’s Oscar winner The Revenant, penned the script. Producing through his Kennedy/Marshall Company is Frank Marshall, the five-time Best Picture nominee whose film credits include the Jurassic World franchise, the Indiana Jones franchise, the Bourne franchise, The Sixth Sense, The Color Purple and The Curious Case of Benjamin Button. The project is being overseen by EVP Production Sara Scott and creative executive Jacqueline Garell for Universal Pictures, and Ashley Jay Sandberg for Kennedy/Marshall.

The most recent releases from Universal are the Christmas action-comedy Violent Night starring Stranger Things‘ David Harbour and the animated Puss in Boots sequel Puss in Boots: The Last Wish, which respectively hit theaters on December 2nd and 21st. Titles coming up for release by the studio in the U.S. include Gerard Johnstone’s buzzy sci-fi horror M3GAN (January 6) and the sci-fi comedy Distant (January 27).