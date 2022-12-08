TPEC To Launch Its Own TV Publicity Campaign Competition; Inaugural Awards To Be Given In 2023

The Television Publicity Executive Committee (TPEC) is launching its own television publicity campaign competition. The professional organization for entertainment PR executives, founded in 1992 and currently celebrating its 30th anniversary, will open the competition to all forms of programming publicity for networks, studios, streamers and agencies.

“Our vision is to honor and acknowledge the publicity teams throughout the industry who develop and execute strategic, creative and impactful campaigns in support of an impressive range of content in an ever-growing field of networks and services,” said TPEC co-chair Dustin Smith, Founder of Smithhouse.

“TPEC is the only organization which bridges every platform and is uniquely positioned to recognize excellence in all programming publicity campaigns,” added TPEC co-chair Wendy Zocks, Founder of Wendy Zocks PR. “We are truly excited to bring this to our members and colleagues to honor the hard work we all do.”

Categories will include the following:

Campaign of the Year

Outstanding Campaign for a Returning Drama

Outstanding Campaign for a Returning Comedy

Outstanding Campaign for a Returning Unscripted Series

Outstanding Campaign for a Television Movie, Limited or Anthology Series

Outstanding Campaign for a New Drama

Outstanding Campaign for a New Comedy

Outstanding Campaign for a New Unscripted Series

Lifetime Achievement Award for Program Publicity (Ben Halpern Award)

Eligibility for the inaugural awards will be the calendar year of January 2022-December 2022. The official rules and submission guidelines will be announced in early 2023.

Now Hollywood publicists have another chance to get some recognition for their work. For the last 59 years, the Publicists Guild has held an annual kudofest for industry flacks.