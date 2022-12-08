‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Named Best Film By National Board Of Review; Spielberg, Farrell, Yeoh Among Honorees

The National Board of Review today named the top-grossing film of 2022 as its Best Film of the year.
“Top Gun: Maverick is a thrilling crowd-pleaser that is expertly crafted on every level,” said NBR President Annie Schulhof. “Tom Cruise, Joseph Kosinski and the entire filmmaking team have succeeded in making an incredibly popular film that brought audiences back to theaters, while at the same time being a full-on cinematic achievement.”
The news comes about an hour after the PGA announced Maverick star Tom Cruise as the 2023 recipient of its David O. Selznick Achievement Award, its highest film honor. See NBR’s list of the year’s 10 best films and its other award winners below.
Elsewhere, Steven Spielberg was named Best Director for his semi-autobiographical The Fabelmans, Colin Farrell won Best Actor for The Banshees of Inisherin both — following his win at the Gotham Awards last week — and Michelle Yeoh took Best Actress for Everything Everywhere All at Once. She lost the Gotham Award to Till star Danielle Deadwyler, who picked up NBR’s Breakthrough Performance prize today along with Fabelmans actor Gabriel LaBelle.
Screenplay prizes went to Martin McDonagh for The Banshees of Inisherin (original) and All Quiet on the Western Front‘s Edward Berger, Lesley Paterson and Ian Stokell (adapted).
Marcel the Shell with Shoes On named Best Animated Feature, Sr. won Best Documentary, and the International Film honor went to Belgium’s Oscar entry Close.
Here are the National Board of Review’s 2022 honorees:
Best Film
Top Gun: Maverick
Best Director
Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans
Best Actor
Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin
Best Actress
Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Best Supporting Actor
Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin
Best Supporting Actress
Janelle Monáe, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Best Original Screenplay
Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin
Best Adapted Screenplay
Edward Berger, Lesley Paterson, Ian Stokell, All Quiet on the Western Front
Breakthrough Performance
Danielle Deadwyler, Till
Breakthrough Performance
Gabriel LaBelle, The Fabelmans
Best Directorial Debut
Charlotte Wells, Aftersun
Best Animated Feature
Marcel the Shell with Shoes On
Best International Film
Close
Best Documentary
Sr.
Best Ensemble
Women Talking
Outstanding Achievement in Cinematography
Claudio Miranda, Top Gun: Maverick
NBR Freedom of Expression Awards
All the Beauty and the Bloodshed
Argentina, 1985
Top Films (in alphabetical order):
Aftersun
Avatar: The Way of Water
The Banshees of Inisherin
Everything Everywhere All at Once
The Fabelmans
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
RRR
Till
The Woman King
Women Talking
Top 5 International Films (in alphabetical order)
All Quiet on the Western Front
Argentina, 1985
Decision to Leave
EO
Saint Omer
Top 5 Documentaries (in alphabetical order)
All the Beauty and the Bloodshed
All That Breathes
Descendant
Turn Every Page – The Adventures of Robert Caro and Robert Gottlieb
Wildcat
Top 10 Independent Films (in alphabetical order)
Armageddon Time
Emily the Criminal
The Eternal Daughter
Funny Pages
The Inspection
Living
A Love Song
Nanny
The Wonder
To Leslie
