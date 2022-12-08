You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Named Best Film By National Board Of Review; Spielberg, Farrell, Yeoh Among Honorees

National Board Of Review Awards 2022
Everett Collection

The National Board of Review today named the top-grossing film of 2022 as its Best Film of the year.

Top Gun: Maverick is a thrilling crowd-pleaser that is expertly crafted on every level,” said NBR President Annie Schulhof. “Tom Cruise, Joseph Kosinski and the entire filmmaking team have succeeded in making an incredibly popular film that brought audiences back to theaters, while at the same time being a full-on cinematic achievement.” 

The news comes about an hour after the PGA announced Maverick star Tom Cruise as the 2023 recipient of its David O. Selznick Achievement Award, its highest film honor. See NBR’s list of the year’s 10 best films and its other award winners below.

Elsewhere, Steven Spielberg was named Best Director for his semi-autobiographical The Fabelmans, Colin Farrell won Best Actor for The Banshees of Inisherin both — following his win at the Gotham Awards last week — and Michelle Yeoh took Best Actress for Everything Everywhere All at Once. She lost the Gotham Award to Till star Danielle Deadwyler, who picked up NBR’s Breakthrough Performance prize today along with Fabelmans actor Gabriel LaBelle.

Screenplay prizes went to Martin McDonagh for The Banshees of Inisherin (original) and All Quiet on the Western Front‘s Edward Berger, Lesley Paterson and Ian Stokell (adapted).

Marcel the Shell with Shoes On named Best Animated Feature, Sr. won Best Documentary, and the International Film honor went to Belgium’s Oscar entry Close.

Here are the National Board of Review’s 2022 honorees:

Best Film
Top Gun: Maverick 

Best Director
Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans 

Best Actor
Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin

Best Actress
Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once 

Best Supporting Actor
Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin

Best Supporting Actress
Janelle Monáe, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Best Original Screenplay
Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin

Best Adapted Screenplay
Edward Berger, Lesley Paterson, Ian Stokell, All Quiet on the Western Front

Breakthrough Performance
Danielle Deadwyler, Till  

Breakthrough Performance
Gabriel LaBelle, The Fabelmans

Best Directorial Debut
Charlotte Wells, Aftersun

Best Animated Feature
Marcel the Shell with Shoes On 

Best International Film
Close

Best Documentary
Sr. 

Best Ensemble
Women Talking 

Outstanding Achievement in Cinematography
Claudio Miranda, Top Gun: Maverick 

NBR Freedom of Expression Awards

All the Beauty and the Bloodshed

Argentina, 1985 

Top Films (in alphabetical order):

Aftersun 

Avatar: The Way of Water 

The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All at Once 

The Fabelmans

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery 

RRR

Till 

The Woman King 

Women Talking 

Top 5 International Films (in alphabetical order)

All Quiet on the Western Front

Argentina, 1985 

Decision to Leave 

EO 

Saint Omer 

Top 5 Documentaries (in alphabetical order)

All the Beauty and the Bloodshed

All That Breathes

Descendant 

Turn Every Page – The Adventures of Robert Caro and Robert Gottlieb

Wildcat 

Top 10 Independent Films (in alphabetical order)

Armageddon Time

Emily the Criminal 

The Eternal Daughter 

Funny Pages 

The Inspection 

Living 

A Love Song

Nanny 

The Wonder 

To Leslie 

