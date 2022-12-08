‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Named Best Film By National Board Of Review; Spielberg, Farrell, Yeoh Among Honorees

The National Board of Review today named the top-grossing film of 2022 as its Best Film of the year.

“Top Gun: Maverick is a thrilling crowd-pleaser that is expertly crafted on every level,” said NBR President Annie Schulhof. “Tom Cruise, Joseph Kosinski and the entire filmmaking team have succeeded in making an incredibly popular film that brought audiences back to theaters, while at the same time being a full-on cinematic achievement.”

The news comes about an hour after the PGA announced Maverick star Tom Cruise as the 2023 recipient of its David O. Selznick Achievement Award, its highest film honor. See NBR’s list of the year’s 10 best films and its other award winners below.

Elsewhere, Steven Spielberg was named Best Director for his semi-autobiographical The Fabelmans, Colin Farrell won Best Actor for The Banshees of Inisherin both — following his win at the Gotham Awards last week — and Michelle Yeoh took Best Actress for Everything Everywhere All at Once. She lost the Gotham Award to Till star Danielle Deadwyler, who picked up NBR’s Breakthrough Performance prize today along with Fabelmans actor Gabriel LaBelle.

Screenplay prizes went to Martin McDonagh for The Banshees of Inisherin (original) and All Quiet on the Western Front‘s Edward Berger, Lesley Paterson and Ian Stokell (adapted).

Marcel the Shell with Shoes On named Best Animated Feature, Sr. won Best Documentary, and the International Film honor went to Belgium’s Oscar entry Close.

Here are the National Board of Review’s 2022 honorees:

Best Film

Top Gun: Maverick

Best Director

Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans

Best Actor

Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin

Best Actress

Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best Supporting Actor

Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin

Best Supporting Actress

Janelle Monáe, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Best Original Screenplay

Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin

Best Adapted Screenplay

Edward Berger, Lesley Paterson, Ian Stokell, All Quiet on the Western Front

Breakthrough Performance

Danielle Deadwyler, Till

Breakthrough Performance

Gabriel LaBelle, The Fabelmans

Best Directorial Debut

Charlotte Wells, Aftersun

Best Animated Feature

Marcel the Shell with Shoes On

Best International Film

Close

Best Documentary

Sr.

Best Ensemble

Women Talking

Outstanding Achievement in Cinematography

Claudio Miranda, Top Gun: Maverick

NBR Freedom of Expression Awards

All the Beauty and the Bloodshed

Argentina, 1985

Top Films (in alphabetical order):

Aftersun

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Fabelmans

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

RRR

Till

The Woman King

Women Talking

Top 5 International Films (in alphabetical order)

All Quiet on the Western Front

Argentina, 1985

Decision to Leave

EO

Saint Omer

Top 5 Documentaries (in alphabetical order)

All the Beauty and the Bloodshed

All That Breathes

Descendant

Turn Every Page – The Adventures of Robert Caro and Robert Gottlieb

Wildcat

Top 10 Independent Films (in alphabetical order)

Armageddon Time

Emily the Criminal

The Eternal Daughter

Funny Pages

The Inspection

Living

A Love Song

Nanny

The Wonder

To Leslie