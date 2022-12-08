Tom Cruise To Receive PGA’s David O. Selznick Achievement Award

Tom Cruise isn’t only a superstar actor who has the year’s No. 1 box office hit, Top Gun: Maverick, he also is a dedicated producer, and that aspect of his career is being recognized by the Producers Guild of America.

The PGA said today that Cruise will be honored with the 2023 David O. Selznick Achievement Award, its highest honor in film. He will accept at the 34th annual Producers Guild Awards on Saturday, February 25, at The Beverly Hilton.

The Selznick Achievement Award recognizes a producer or producing team for their extraordinary body of work in motion pictures. Past recipients include Steven Spielberg, Barbara Broccoli, Mary Parent, Brian Grazer, David Heyman and Kevin Feige.

“Beginning with Mission: Impossible, Tom Cruise has developed a talent for producing to match his extraordinary talent as an actor,” Producers Guild Presidents Donald De Line and Stephanie Allain said in a statement. “Tom approaches producing with the same meticulous attention to detail he brings to all of his professional endeavors. His commitment to telling bold, cinematic and entertaining stories has elevated the global theatrical experience and has resulted in some of the most popular motion pictures in history.”

Cruise has achieved extraordinary success as an actor, producer and philanthropist in a career spanning over five decades, and the three-time Oscar nominee’s films have earned more than $11 billion in worldwide box office. The PGA notes that Cruise “has worked over the last 40 years to produce and star in motion pictures that stand the test of time. His prowess as a creative film producer has impacted the evolution of cinema as he collaboratively develops new ways to capture what he has dreamed up for the big screen – always in service of story – always putting the audience’s experience first.”

RELATED: ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Flying Back To Theaters Fot Two-Week Run

With decades of success on such diverse films as the Mission: Impossible franchise, Vanilla Sky, The Last Samurai, Elizabethtown, the Jack Reacher films and Top Gun: Maverick, Cruise has proved to be a versatile filmmaker involved in all aspects of production.

His first producing credit, 1996’s Mission Impossible, ignited a 26-year globally celebrated franchise after he conceived the idea to make a film adaptation of the classic television series, and he has gone on to produce and star in all eight Mission: Impossible films including the upcoming releases Mission: Impossible – Dark Reckoning Part 1 and Mission: Impossible – Dark Reckoning Part 2.

His latest film, Top Gun: Maverick marks his highest-grossing movie ever and is the biggest global success in the 110-year studio history of Paramount Pictures.