Timothée Chalamet Shares Photo From ‘Dune: Part Two’ Set As Film “Wrapped”

Production for Dune: Part Two has wrapped, according to Timothée Chalamet.

The actor, who plays Paul Atreides in the sci-fi film shared a photo on Instagram from a desert location alongside his father Marc Chalamet.

“DUNE 2 WRAPPED (with desert dad !!),” he captioned the post.

Denis Villeneuve’s Dune sequel began production in July of this year and was filmed in several locations like Budapest, Abu Dhabi, Jordan and Italy. The follow-up film will include the addition of actors like Florence Pugh, Lea Seydoux, Christopher Walken, Austin Butler and Souheila Yacoub. They joined returning cast members including Chalamet, Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson, Josh Brolin, Dave Bautista, Charlotte Rampling, Stellan Skarsgård, Javier Bardem and Stephen McKinley Henderson.

“Denis Villeneuve has crafted a film that is both visually extraordinary and emotionally transporting, as evidenced by its global success both critically and at the box office,” Toby Emmerich, Chairman of Warner Bros Picture Group, said in a statement when the sequel was confirmed. “We are thrilled to continue on this journey with Denis and his cast and crew, and our partners at Legendary, and can’t wait to bring the next chapter of this epic tale to theaters.”

Warner Bros. and Legendary Entertainment’s official synopsis for Dune: Part Two reads: “This follow-up film will explore the mythic journey of Paul Atreides as he unites with Chani and the Fremen while on a warpath of revenge against the conspirators who destroyed his family. Facing a choice between the love of his life and the fate of the known universe, he endeavors to prevent a terrible future only he can foresee.”

Dune: Part Two is scheduled to be released on November 3, 2023.