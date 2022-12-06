Tim Blake Nelson To Topline Boxing Drama ‘Bang Bang’ From Director Vincent Grashaw – First Look

EXCLUSIVE: Tim Blake Nelson (Old Henry) will topline the boxing drama Bang Bang from director Vincent Grashaw (What Josiah Saw), which has wrapped production in Kentucky. (A first-look still from the pic can be found above.)

The film written by The Sopranos actor Will Janowitz follows Bernard “Bang Bang” Rozyski (Nelson), a bitter, retired boxer who’s tasked with caring for his grandson. He uses the opportunity to settle his oldest grudge by forcing his kin into embracing the sweet science. Others set to star include Glenn Plummer (Gifted), Andrew Liner (Vampire Academy), Erica Gimpel (Veronica Mars), Tony Award winner Nina Arianda (Being the Ricardos), Daniella Pineda (Jurassic World franchise) and Kevin Corrigan (The Departed).

Bang Bang marks Grashaw’s second production with Randomix Productions, which also produced his critically acclaimed Shudder Original, What Josiah Saw. The film is produced by Ran Namerode and Angelia Adzic (Randomix Productions), and Cole Payne (Traverse Media), as well as Grashaw and Janowitz. Exec producers include Jesse Ozeri, Dane Eckerle and Nicolaas Bertelsen.

“This project hits the most personal to me. I grew up loving the sport of boxing, but the script tackled elements I hadn’t seen before in a movie; the aftermath of a troubled fighter’s career,” said Grashaw. “I found it an incredibly moving, tragic story, but also extremely funny. Tim Blake Nelson blew me away in the role and I can’t wait to share it with an audience.”

“This role presents challenges I’ve not had as an actor,” remarked Nelson, “but more importantly, it’s part of a mordantly smart and surprising script being realized by a superb storyteller in Vincent Grashaw.”

“Vince is gifted with unique skills, and around him we assembled an outstanding team, from a great writer through a fantastic cast to a great crew and production team,” added Namerode, who heads up Randomix Productions, “and we are all convinced that Bang Bang will really touch people’s hearts.”

Nelson is a decorated actor, playwright and filmmaker who recently led Potsy Ponciroli’s acclaimed Shout! Factory Western Old Henry, also appearing in Showtime’s George & Tammy, Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities for Netflix, Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio and Nightmare Alley, and the STX sports drama National Champions. Other upcoming projects for him include Ponciroli’s crime comedy Providence, Ken Wapis’ Thelma, Renny Harlin’s action-thriller The Bricklayer, his son Henry Nelson’s feature directorial debut Asleep in My Palm, Dexter Fletcher’s Ghosted for Apple, Marvel’s Captain America: New World Order and Rian Johnson’s Peacock series, Poker Face.

